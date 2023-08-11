Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell this summer, and a new report has revealed when the deal is likely to happen.

Is Aaron Cresswell leaving West Ham?

The Premier League veteran’s contract is set to expire in less than a year meaning that the ongoing window is David Moyes’ final big opportunity to cash in should he not want to lose his longest-serving player for free, and he’s been heavily linked with a move to Molineux.

The Old Gold reportedly offered a contract to the left-back after holding positive negotiations, and whilst a deal was never agreed, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor spoke to GiveMeSport to deliver an update on the situation. He said:

“Obviously, from Cresswell's perspective, he wants to get a longer contract. At Wolves, it was a two-year contract on offer, so I can see why he probably wants to move. I do expect him to leave, but West Ham need to bring in some players.”

Reporter Alan Nixon has since claimed that the 33-year-old has asked to be sold so that he can move up north and be closer to his family, and despite Fosun having so far only tabled a £2.5m bid when his price tag has been set at £4m, club chiefs sound confident that an agreement will be reached before September 1.

Are Wolves signing Aaron Cresswell?

According to Football Insider, Wolves are "expected to complete the signing" of Cresswell in the "final weeks" of the summer transfer window.

The Midlands outfit are "keen to up their bid" regardless of Julen Lopetegui being replaced by Gary O'Neil, and it's stated that members of the hierarchy have personally "targeted" the defender as a result of the experience he has in the top-flight.

England's former international is "being pushed towards the exit door" by West Ham, who will enter the market for a new left-back no matter whether their player stays or goes before next month.

Wolves will know that Cresswell isn’t getting any younger, but as stated above, his vast experience is an attribute that the board appreciate, and having been dubbed an “unsung hero” by talkSPORT pundit and former professional footballer Tony Cascarino, the left-back would be an excellent addition for O’Neil, regardless of whether he'd be a regular starter or not.

The Liverpool-born talent is extremely strong in the attacking aspect of his game having posted 92 goal contributions (69 assists and 23 goals) throughout his career, alongside whipping 133 crosses into the opposition’s box in the top-flight last season, which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef, showing his desire to burst down the flank and create chances for his teammates.

Cresswell, who recently won the Europa Conference League, also shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as both Craig Dawson and Daniel Bentley, so this existing connection that his representative has to the club could give them a small advantage should they continue to try and get a deal over the line in the coming weeks.