Wolverhampton Wanderers are beginning to see brighter days under Gary O’Neil, after a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Old Gold have lost one of their previous seven Premier League fixtures, however form isn’t just being shown by those at Molineux in the top flight, as a host of stars behind the scenes continue to show their worth.

One name that is thriving whilst on Wolves’ books but out on loan is Ki-Jana Hoever, who looks set for stardom as he pursues his career at senior level at Stoke City.

Ki-Jana Hoever’s career so far

Signed from Liverpool at the age of 18 in 2020, Hoever was backed by former Reds captain James Milner to be a “top, top player” during his time at Anfield, making the initial £10m fee somewhat of a bargain for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Dutchman secured four senior appearances and netted his first senior goal for the Premier League outfit in 2019, making his potential very clear as a progressive right-back from an early age.

At the point of his arrival at Molineux, chairman Jeff Shi explained that the club had signed the teenager for the “long-term future”, although the now 21-year-old has already captured 25 senior appearances for the Old Gold.

Ki-Jana Hoever 2022/23 loan experience Club Appearances Goals Assists PSV Eindhoven 10 0 2 Stoke City 17 4 1 Figures via Transfermarkt

Loans at PSV Eindhoven and Stoke paved the way for the former Ajax academy whiz to gain vital experience away from the comforts of the academy, with his attacking prowess prominent as highlighted in the table above.

This summer, the decision was made for the Netherlands U21 international to head back to the Bet365 Stadium, to further his experience with the Potters.

Ki-Jana Hoever’s season in numbers

Previously lauded as “sensational” by Jurgen Klopp, Hoever has made a flying start to the 2023/24 campaign at Stoke, having contributed to three goals in 13 Championship appearances, scoring once and assisting twice so far.

Averaging 64.0% successful take-ons per 90, the Dutchman ranks in the top 3% of Championship full-backs this season for his attacking play, via FBref, signifying what use he could be to O’Neil going forward for Wolves.

The 21-year-old’s attacking spark rates him highly among those back at Molineux, with the defender already securing more goals and assists than striker Fabio Silva, who has one goal and no assists to his name this term.

Ki-Jana Hoever 2023/24 Championship statistics Appearances 13 Goals 1 Assists 2 Key passes per game 0.9 Tackles per game 2.2 Interceptions per game 1.3 Clean sheets 4 Figures via Sofascore

Due to the aftermath of Wolves’ financial fair play (FFP) struggles in the summer, O’Neil could see Hoever’s development over this campaign as a new signing next season, with his prominence at senior level now at a point where he could contend in the first team.

There’s a long way to go in the 2023/24 calendar for both Wolves and Hoever, however if his progression continues on such an upward trajectory, his face could soon become a familiar one in the Old Gold’s favoured XI.