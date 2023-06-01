Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a starlet ahead of the summer transfer window, in a signing that could relieve the clubs’ goal-scoring woes.

The end of the season confirmed that Wolves were the lowest-scorers of the campaign, netting just 31 times in 38 Premier League games.

Despite ongoing FFP issues that will inevitably leave Julen Lopetegui with financial constraints this summer, Molineux could snatch a real talent in their latest link for extremely cheap.

What’s the latest on Adama Bojang to Wolves?

As reported by Standard Sport yesterday, Wolves have joined the race to sign The Gambia starlet Adama Bojang this summer.

The 19-year-old is rumoured to be valued at just £650k, currently representing Gambian club Steve Biko FC.

Wolves join Chelsea, Crystal Palace and a host of clubs around Europe in the pursuit of the 6 foot 3 forward, who caught the world’s attention for his role in The Gambia’s U20 African Cup of Nations run that saw them reach the final.

What could Adama Bojang bring to Wolves?

Lauded for his skills in finishing, pace and flair among a host of other attributes by U23 talent scout Antonio Mango, Bojang could be the man to finally unlock Wolves' suffering attack.

Earlier this year, the teenager was named in the U20 AFCON team of the competition for firing his country to a second-place finish, scoring four goals and assisting one in six games - as per Sofascore.

A similar feat is ongoing at the U20 World Cup, where the forward has maintained a 7.0 Sofascore match rating, scoring two goals in the opening three fixtures, and averaging a massive six shots per game.

Hailed as being an “insane talent” by Mango on Twitter, the young forward has been likened to Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who has previously had some fortune in the Midlands.

The Englishman scored 26 goals for Aston Villa in the Championship and has previously been regarded as a “goal machine”, showing the heights that young Bojang could reach so early in his career.

Having scored fewer goals than games played this season in the Premier League, Lopetegui must solve the equation that is limiting his side’s output in the final third.

With two strikers expected to depart in Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez, the Spaniard could have the perfect spot for the budding talent to develop and show his worth in the Premier League.

Wolves must recruit smartly this summer, in moves that maintain quality as well as being kind financially, investing in hungry young talent such as Bojang for less than £1m could prove to be a sensational move by Lopetegui, and one that ends their torrid striker curse.