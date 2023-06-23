Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly remain in the chase for a teen sensation, in a player that could turn the fortunes in front of goal around for Julen Lopetegui.

The Midlands side were the Premier League’s lowest-scorers last season, and will aim to bolster the strike area this summer while remaining on a tight budget.

The Old Gold could achieve both by making a swoop for the latest link, in a deal that could prove to be an overwhelming success in years to come.

What’s the latest on Adama Bojang to Wolves

As reported by Evening Standard this week, Wolves remain in the race for The Gambia and Steve Biko FC striker Adama Bojang.

The striker is reportedly wanted by a ‘raft of European clubs’, with Wolves listed as one of five representing the Premier League.

Evening Standard revealed that the Gambian teenager is valued by Steve Biko FC at £2.6m, making him an attractive prospect for Wolves.

What could Adama Bojang offer to Wolves?

The 19-year-old’s agent is a name familiar to English football, with former Millwall and Plymouth Argyle striker Cherno Samba mentoring the young talent.

Speaking about his client via talkSPORT, the former player lauded the teen as being a starlet “destined for greatness”, making his journey one to watch in world football.

The youngster has rightfully earned his praise, shining in international competition so far this year acting as a talisman for The Gambia in both the U20 African Cup of Nations and the U20 World Cup.

Named in the U20 AFCON team of the tournament, Bojang led his team to a second-place finish in the competition, scoring four goals and assisting one in six games, via Sofascore.

A similar feat has been evident at the U20 World Cup, where the 19-year-old scored two goals in four games, averaging two shots on target per game for his country.

Hailed as an “insane talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the teenager could follow in the footsteps of a Premier League great, who was given a slim chance as a rotation player that allowed him to pass through a door that opened record-breaking status.

Harry Kane burst onto the scene in 2014 in his first full season in the Premier League, scoring 21 goals in 34 appearances for Spurs in a feat that redefined the meaning of taking your chance.

The now 29-year-old has never looked back from the campaign that he was nurtured into the first team by Mauricio Pochettino, and now leads as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 280 goals so far.

Kane’s story is an admirable one for rising stars to aim to follow, and with the England skipper listed as one of the players young Bojang “looks up to”, the Gambian is showing signs of having the potential to hit the ground running in the Premier League like his idol.

Lopetegui is desperate for a goalscorer, and in the 19-year-old he could deploy a hungry-to-succeed talent that undoubtedly has an innate eye for goal, as highlighted by his scoring records this year.

In giving such a young player creative freedom when leading the line, the Spaniard could unearth one of The Gambia’s biggest talents, in a side that isn’t short on creativity.

Molineux could pose to be the perfect place for the teenager to flourish, in an environment that could allow him to make a significant difference to his and Wolves’ future.