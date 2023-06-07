Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore has attracted plenty of interest in his services this summer as he considers his future at Molineux, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Adama Traore?

Wolves reported on their official website last week that Traore has come to the end of his £55k-a-week contract at the Old Gold; however, they remain hopeful of keeping the Spain international at Molineux.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs gave an update on Traore's situation, stating: “As the manager said in his press conferences recently, Adama is a player we’d like to keep and we’re still talking to him. He’s now out of contract, but it doesn’t mean there’s not an opportunity to still come to an agreement, so conversations will be ongoing. He’s probably earned the right to understand what else is out there."

According to one report in Spain, La Liga outfit Real Betis are said to have put an 'important proposal' on the table to try and land Traore and are 'optimistic' over their chances of being able to sign the 27-year-old.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, writing in his exclusive column for Caught Offside, has claimed that Leeds United, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli are all keen to add Traore to their respective squads in the forthcoming transfer window.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also been quoted with an interest in Traore over the last year or so, though it looks unclear what his next steps will be this summer.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Traore will have plenty of potential destinations to pick from if he elects to leave Wolves.

Jones told FFC: "There definitely are a couple of options for him in the Premier League still, I won't go into names yet, because this week, he's hoping to get a bit more of a clear indication of what is available on the continent as well. There will be more stories coming on Adama Traore soon. He certainly won't be short of options."

Would losing Adama Traore this summer be a blow for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Traore certainly adds a lot of pace and directness to the Wolves attack and it is fair to say that his ability to threaten defences would be missed at Molineux.

The 27-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23 for the Old Gold, registering three goals and two assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also illustrate that Traore has been able to regularly take on his marker and succeed with regularity this campaign, with the Spain international having completed 1.4 dribbles per game in the Premier League.

FBRef show that Traore has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the metric of progressive carries over the last 365 days, carrying out 5.11 per 90 minutes, putting him in the ninth percentile when pitted against his counterparts.

Just now, Traore's future is uncertain at the Old Gold; however, we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out his next career move and whether he will stay at Molineux or seek new pastures.