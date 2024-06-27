Having already signed Pedro Lima and Rodrigo Gomes, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in advanced talks to welcome their third summer signing in an attacking boost for Gary O'Neil.

Wolves transfer news

After an excellent first season under O'Neil, Lima and Gomes instantly arrived to boost O'Neil's backline. The two right-backs, just 18 years old and 20 years old respectively, are two talents for the future who will add much-needed depth in the Midlands. Wolves, of course, will welcome such depth given that Max Kilman could be heading for the exit door amid interest from West Ham United.

Speaking to the club's website for the first time after Gomes put pen to paper, Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “It’s nice to do one early in the summer, so Rodrigo will be able to join the squad for the first day of pre-season, which is great for the player and the coaching staff – they can work with him from the start. He’s a great character, a great boy and will really fit in.

“Scouting has taken a while. He’s a player we’ve followed for most of the season, since he first went on loan. He’s a player we know very, very well and have done an awful lot of work on but getting him in has been relatively smooth because Rodrigo was clear that he wanted to come here and is excited."

Gomes looks unlikely to be the last fresh face that Hobbs is left praising either. According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are close to agreeing personal terms with Jorgen Strand Larsen and a deal with Celta Vigo is "progressing fast". A player who can play all across the frontline, Larsen would certainly be a welcome addition to O'Neil's attack next season.

"Interesting" Larsen can partner Hwang

In Hwang Hee-chan, Wolves already have a clinical versatile forward to lead their line if he can remain fit throughout an entire campaign. But by signing Larsen, they can complete their frontline once and for all, with Pedro Neto, Hwang, Matheus Cunha and the potential new arrival all lining up to form a fearsome four in the Midlands.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jorgen Strand Larsen Hwang Hee-chan Goals 13 12 Assists 3 3 Expected Goals 14.5 7.7 Key Passes 24 17

Whilst Larsen wasn't as clinical as Hwang last season, underperforming his expected goals by just over one, his ability to consistently get himself scoring opportunities suggests that there's plenty more to come from the 24-year-old, while the finishing underperformance is small enough to be of no concern.

Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saw the forward's recent rise coming back in 2021, when he described Larsen as an "extremely interesting centre-forward" on X.

Now, it looks as though the Celta Vigo is closer than ever to making his biggest move yet, as Wolves look to bolster their attacking options.