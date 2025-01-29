Having already submitted their opening bid, Wolverhampton Wanderers have now reportedly agreed personal terms with their latest target in an attempt to boost Vitor Pereira's options before the end of the transfer window.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the Midlands desperately needed to act this month and with that the rumours have been coming thick and fast. Even after welcoming Emmanuel Agbadou to finally provide their squad with the added central defender it certainly needed, the likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have threatened to steal the headlines.

The latter would be a particularly interesting option given his experience as a Champions League and Premier League winner for Liverpool. Now reportedly keen on a return to English football, Wolves are supposedly among the clubs lining up for his signature before the deadline in just under a week.

If they are to climb out of the relegation zone, then signing such experience would certainly be an intelligent move - especially if it is to replace Mario Lemina who has been linked with a move away all month long.

Before Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, those at Molineux are reportedly closing in on another target. According to Ben Jacobs, Wolves have now agreed personal terms with Kevin Danso and must now meet RC Lens' reported €30m (£25m) price tag having seen their €22m (£18m) offer turned down by the French club.

The 26-year-old would certainly be a key addition to partner Agbadou and potentially Santiago Bueno at the heart of Pereira's back five, which could even feature three natural centre-backs if Craig Dawson returned to the side.

Of course, by the time that Gary O'Neil's tenure came to an end it was the likes of Lemina who were forced to drop out of their natural position and into central defence in what was only the beginning of the end. Now, a successful window could finally see Wolves solve that problem.

"Rapid" Danso would solve Wolves problem

An additional centre-back was always the option that Wolves needed to turn to even after signing Agbadou. Having at least three natural players in that role available suddenly allows Pereira to shift his side into a back four and potentially finally make his mark on the Midlands side. It's that change or that improvement in a back five which could make all the difference in their battle for safety too.

Described as a defender with "rapid recovery pace" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Danso would instantly partner Agbadou and form a much-needed new-look Wolves backline as they fight to avoid relegation.