Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a difficult season that has been turned around by Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish coach took over from Bruno Lage when Wolves were bottom of the table, and with three games to go, his side are safe from relegation and already looking ahead to next season.

As this thrilling campaign draws to a close, the summer transfer window awaits, as Lopetegui will have his chance to put his stamp on the squad he took over from both Lage and Nuno Santo prior.

The Midlands side have been linked with a number of both potentially inbound and outbound players ahead of the summer, with the future of Ruben Neves a question that will likely be answered at the end of the season.

It has been rumoured that one of the Championship’s most highly-rated players could make the move to Molineux, in a deal that could see the Portuguese captain’s heir arrive in Wolverhampton.

19-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been a name lauded in the country’s second division this season.

Described by Pep Guardiola as an “unbelievable player” following Manchester City’s FA Cup clash against Bristol City, the youngster is on the watch list for a host of clubs this summer.

Transfer expert Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier this year that a number of Premier League clubs have been eyeing the starlet, including Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Newcastle United and Wolves.

City have placed a £30m price tag on the budding English talent, who has been a vital cog in their squad this campaign.

What could Alex Scott bring to Wolves?

The young central midfielder ranks in his club’s top ten performers this season, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 6.83 in the Championship.

Just a teenager, the Guernsey-born star has made 42 appearances in the league, cementing himself as a key member of Nigel Pearson’s set-up and a player attracting Premier League interest.

With Ruben Neves’ future in doubt, Scott could prove to be Loptegui’s natural successor to the Portuguese should he depart.

The two bear a host of similarities in their roles for their respective squads, with the second-tier star hitting numbers close to Neves on average per game.

As per Sofascore, the Wolves midfielder averages 2.3 tackles per match, as well as maintaining a passing accuracy rate of 84%. Scott follows closely to the 26-year-old, with a 79% pass rate and making an average of 1.8 tackles a game.

The Wolves captain is famed for his ability going forward too, and Bristol’s number 7 has been efficient in attack as well as sitting back in midfield, registering four assists this season in comparison to Neves’ single assist.

The Wolves skipper has made 174 appearances in the Premier League during his stay in the Midlands, so typically his numbers would rate higher. The slim differences between the two, however, highlight the potential that Scott has in his game, and with his age comes a vast area to grow.

Praised by his current boss Pearson, Scott was called a “versatile and promising” player with a lot of “football intelligence.” That final ringing endorsement is certainly similar to Neves who boasts an excellent football brain.

Only time will tell if Lopetegui can seal the deal with a host of competitors battling for the midfielder, but he could be a true heir to Wolves’ expectedly departing captain.