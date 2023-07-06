Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly still in the race for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, as Julen Lopetegui looks to rebuild his side this summer.

The Spaniard has begun the task of a well-needed clear out, in which the Old Gold have made almost £80m in sales so far.

Next, the former Real Madrid boss is expected to focus on introducing players that could become part of a new era at Molineux, with youngster Alex Scott still named as a talent that is wanted in the Midlands.

Links between the teenager and Wolves span back to March, where Dean Jones, via GIVEMESPORT, predicted a ‘summer bidding war’ for the thriving English midfielder.

Amidst Wolves’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) battles, suspicion regarding the club’s interest in the £25m-rated starlet disappeared, however news this week reinstated the belief that the Englishman could arrive at Molineux.

According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old is still ‘very much on Wolves’ radar’, and now that sales, there is hope that the Midlands side ‘could bend the rules’ in the bid to secure the talent.

How good is Alex Scott?

Lauded as “terrific” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Bristol City gem was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign.

The teenager burst onto the scene the season prior, securing himself as a firm starter for the Robins, making 38 appearances and contributing to six goals and assists in his first senior term, via Transfermarkt.

Scott’s battery is yet to run out, as he carried the form of his debut campaign to last season, in which he made 42 Championship appearances as the club’s star man.

The central midfielder hit a high in the FA Cup, where he shone against treble winners Manchester City during his side’s 3-0 defeat to the European champions.

Following the game, the teen was praised as being “unbelievable” by Pep Guardiola, in a game that earned him a 7.0 match rating for a blistering 90-minute display against the best of the best, via Sofascore.

His performance on that day suggested that the teenager is ready for the jump to the top tier.

Against City, the Guernsey-born starlet won nine ground duels and two aerial duels up against a midfield including Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The youngster could be a revelation in Lopetegui’s new-look side and an asset in midfield alongside other talents in the ranks at Molineux.

Joao Gomes arrived at the club in January from Flamengo and has impressed so far, giving Wolves fans a glimpse of what he could offer in his first full season.

Should Lopetegui secure the signing of Scott, the Old Gold could have a midfield partnership that many would envy, in two young talents capable of dictating play in the engine room.

Both players are innate tacklers, as highlighted by their averages across their respective seasons based on their minutes played.

As per FBref, Gomes averaged a monstrous four tackles per 90 in his half-season at Molineux, as well as averaging 2.62 progressive passes per 90 to show his ability in dispatching the ball to advanced areas.

Similar numbers were hit by Scott, who over 3381 minutes in the Championship averaged 2.05 tackles per game, as well as 1.41 blocks showing the tenacious nature of the Englishman’s playing style.

Like Gomes, the 19-year-old exercised his abilities in advanced areas, averaging 2.34 progressive carries per 90 to show how rounded his talents in the middle of the park are.

Lopetegui could unearth a powerful duo by signing Scott, however, the club must act fast in their pursuit of the in-demand starlet.