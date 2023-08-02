Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'likely' to be pipped by Bournemouth in their bid to land Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Who could Alex Scott move to this summer?

Telegraph Sport have broke that Bournemouth have hijacked Wolves' interest in Bristol City midfielder Scott and are now in 'advanced talks' over a move that would see the Guernsey-born ace move to the South Coast for a fee in the region of £25 million.

Wolves have been rebuffed with two previous offers for Scott and now Bournemouth look to have taken advantage of their financial issues to steal a march on the Old Gold and land their number one transfer target.

Last term, Scott was a key player for Bristol City and registered two goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

West Ham United and Inter Milan have also expressed admiration for Scott over the course of this window, though Bristol City are still believed to not be in a rush to sell the 19-year-old, who has two years left on his deal at Ashton Gate, according to The Daily Mail.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has sent a clear message to Scott's suitors in a recent interview with BBC Radio Bristol, stating: "As far as I am concerned, we've made our stance quite clear as a football club and that is for somebody to gain the opportunity to talk to him, we're talking about £25m. There have been reports of bids for £21m and stuff like that in various news outlets."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Bournemouth are more 'likely' to sign Scott this summer than Wolves due to the latter side being embroiled in issues with Financial Fair Play.

Crook stated: "“At the moment, they can't afford him. I think Bournemouth are looking at the price tag and thinking, ‘Do we want to go that high?’ Because they want £25m.

“I think Bournemouth and Wolves see him as more of a £18m-£20m player. I'm not even sure Wolves have got that. Lopetegui has been quite vocal about their financial issues. And when I last checked in, the vibe I got back was that they didn't have the funds to do the deals.

“So, I think Bournemouth are more likely, but again, there's haggling to do with Bristol City.”

What next for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves have been on a frustrating journey through the transfer window this summer and have announced just two arrivals in the form of Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty and goalkeeper Tom King on free transfers, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Insider indicated in July that the Old Gold were set to confirm the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi; however, things have gone a little quiet on that front.

West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell looks like his prospective move to Wolves has been called off as neither party could come to an agreement on a fee for the Premier League veteran, as per The Daily Mail.

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is on the radar of both Wolves and West Ham and could return to the English top-flight following a spell at Arsenal in the earlier portion of his career, according to The Sun.