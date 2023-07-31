Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to submit a "final" bid to try and entice Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott to Molineux, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Alex Scott going to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Earlier this month, Telegraph Sport claimed that Wolves were set to submit a further bid for Scott after seeing a proposal of over £20 million turned down for the Guernsey-born midfielder.

The £20 million offer also included 'further instalments based on achievements and incentives' at Molineux; however, Bristol City look like they will stand firm on their valuation of £25 million for their prize asset.

Last term, Scott made 49 appearances across all competitions for Bristol City, registering two goals and five assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Proving to be an inventive source of chance provision for the Robins in 2022/23, Scott also fashioned 87 shot-creating actions in the Sky Bet Championship, according to FBRef.

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have also been linked with Scott this window as his exploits at Ashton Gate continue to catch the eye around Europe.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is believed to be a big admirer of Scott and the 19-year-old ace has been on the radar at the West Midlands-based outfit since 2022.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has revealed that a new bid from Wolves to try and secure Scott's services is expected to happen in the near future.

Jones stated: “Wolves have been putting together a third and final bid for him, and my information is that should happen by the start of next week.

“The £25m valuation has put off all the bigger Premier League clubs so far because they realise he probably won’t be impacting their starting XI at this stage but with Wolves, there is more of an opportunity to use their mass clear-out as an opportunity to shine in the Premier League and to use it as a platform to show what he is capable of.

“He’s so young, so I understand the caution around paying so much money for him. But people that watch this lad talk about how comfortable he is as both a deeper-lying midfield player and also a more advanced midfielder, and to be fair, if he can impose himself on the squad and add competition across the midfield, it could be a real asset for Lopetegui next season. He’s got the world at his feet if he chooses the right career path.”

Who else could Wolverhampton Wanderers look to bring to Molineux?

According to Football Insider, Wolves have put an offer on the table to re-sign winger Adama Traore; however, the terms proposed are believed to be on a lower wage than his previous contract at Molineux.

Aston Villa have emerged as surprise suitors for the Spain international this summer as Unai Emery eyes some pace and directness in the final third.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Southampton striker Che Adams is also on Lopetegui's radar in the West Midlands and could be available for a fee in the region of £10 million.

Wolves are also locked in talks with West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell, who could finally be set to end his long-term spell in east London to join the Old Gold, according to The Daily Mail.