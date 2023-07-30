Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made no progress in their efforts to sign Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott and there have been 'no active talks' between both parties in recent times, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Alex Scott moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

As per Football Insider, Wolves have seen two bids turned down for Scott this summer, with the second one believed to be in the region of £20 million.

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown is keen to hold out for around £25 million for one of the club's key assets and Bournemouth have also shown an interest in the Guernsey-born playmaker.

The Express & Star report that the money needed for Wolves to secure the signing of Scott is now unavailable due to a risk of breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, putting the notion of any prospective deal in doubt.

Scott was in fine form for Bristol City last term and registered two goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Football League World understand that Bristol City's £25 million valuation of Scott has put off many keen suitors that would be willing to offer the youngster a route to the Premier League.

West Ham United, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are all known to hold admiration toward Scott and have admired the England Under-20 cap at various stages this window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that Wolves are still keen on Scott; however, they are not currently engaged in 'active' discussions to bring the 19-year-old to Molineux.

Sheth stated: "I think they still want him. I spoke to somebody about this deal yesterday, and we know that Wolves had a bid of around £20million rejected earlier on. But there are no active talks, as it stands, just now with Bristol City and Alex Scott.

"I just wonder whether Bristol City may have overestimated the number of clubs that will come in for him because they would rather have created a bidding war with a team like West Ham to push that price up."

Who else could Wolverhampton Wanderers bring in?

According to The Daily Mail, Wolves are in talks with West Ham United over left-back Aaron Cresswell, who could move to Molineux for a fee of £2.5 million.

Bolavip Brasil via Sport Witness claim that Wolves are keen to strengthen their midfield this summer and Fluminense star Andre is on their radar amid competition from Fulham and Liverpool to sign the 22-year-old, who would cost in the region of £35 million.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Wolves are in the race to sign Southampton striker Che Adams and the Scotland international could be available for £10 million.

Taking to Twitter X, journalist Cesar Luis Moreno has revealed that Wolves have opened talks regarding Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, as he stated: "Wolves is interested in signing Guido Rodríguez, a Betis midfielder whose contract ends in June 2024. There are negotiations underway between the clubs, but for now nothing close to being finalized."

Julen Lopetegui will hope that he can work within financial stringency to get some bodies through the door ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.