Wolverhampton Wanderers are embroiled in a 'tug-of-war' with other interested parties as they try to land Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Alex Scott going to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

As per Football Insider, Wolves are set to make another bid for Bristol City playmaker Scott as they try to finalise a deal to bring the 19-year-old to Molineux.

The outlet claim that the Old Gold have already seen two offers turned down for Scott, with the second being at around the £20 million mark; however, they are preparing another attempt to land the England Under-20 international, who is valued at £25 million by Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown.

Premier League outfit Bournemouth are also keen on signing Scott this summer and failed with an offer of £15 million for his services last week as Bristol City stand firm on their valuation of the Guernsey-born midfielder, as per The Daily Mail.

West Ham United and Inter Milan hold an attraction towards Scott; nevertheless, it is thought that Wolves and Bournemouth are frontrunners in the race to offer him a taste of English top flight football at present.

Last term, Scott enjoyed an impressive campaign for Bristol City, registering two goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Scott also provided plenty of opportunities for his teammates over the course of the season, racking up 87 shot-creating actions in the Sky Bet Championship, according to FBRef.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has signalled that Wolves are indeed set to up the ante as they try to sign Scott by bidding once more for the starlet.

Jones stated: "Wolves were not expected to go this heavy on Alex Scott based on the fact they are still having to tiptoe around FFP numbers. It shows big intent to make an offer that could reach £20million for a player of his age but at the same time, it was never going to be a deal that would be agreed.

"What they have done is retaliated to Bournemouth’s opening £15million offer and, in theory, we now have a tug-of-war between the clubs. Another bid from both Wolves and Bournemouth is very likely and I would actually edge towards Bournemouth feeling the most confidence about being able to strike a deal on this one.

"Other clubs have watched this in the background so we should be very aware of the fact someone else might come into the frame. But there is no doubt this £25m valuation is proving off-putting."

What other transfer business could Wolverhampton Wanderers conduct?

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is now at the stage where he is ramping up his interest in several stars as he looks to add some quality to his squad at Molineux.

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid upon the expiration of his contract and is close to making an emotional return to Molineux. He is in the process of having his medical ahead of re-joining his former side, according to The Daily Mail.

Football Insider report that the Old Gold are 'set to complete' the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach central defender Nico Elvedi for a fee in the region of £7.7 million following progress in negotiations.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is another name being courted by Wolves as a potential replacement for Jose Sa, who is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Mailsport understands.