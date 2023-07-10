Wolverhampton Wanderers will face 'competition' in their bid to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott and the youngster would be an 'exceptional' piece of business by the Old Gold, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alex Scott?

According to The Athletic's Steve Madeley, Scott is a target for Wolves this summer as Julen Lopetegui looks to add some flair to his side ahead of next term.

Nevertheless, the journalist detailed that any deal to bring Scott to Molineux could be a difficult one to pull off financially, stating: “Bristol City’s Alex Scott, who can play as a No. 8 or a No.10, remains on Wolves’ shopping list but, with the Guernsey-born playmaker valued at around £25m, it remains to be seen whether they can find enough flexibility in the budget to pursue a deal.”

Football Insider claim that West Ham United are also keen on Scott as David Moyes looks to add midfield depth to build on the Hammers' Europa Conference League triumph last term.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion were interested in Scott, though their hopes now look to have come to an end of landing the Guernsey-born ace. Crook said on Twitter: "BHAFC also not in the running for Alex Scott at current valuation nor Scott McTominay."

Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Atalanta, Bologna, Monaco, Bologna and RB Leipzig were all rumoured to be monitoring Scott's situation back in April, as per 90min.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Wolves may try to haggle a lower fee to bring Scott to Molineux this summer.

Jones said: "Wolves are interested in Alex Scott, but it goes without saying they have hot competition to beat off if they are to actually sign him.

"They will also have to negotiate around the asking price. That £25million price point hasn’t moved, but it’ll be interesting to see if they can stick to it.

"Coventry’s star man Viktor Gyokeres is in the process of a transfer worth around £20million - and he was pretty much the best and most coveted player in the Championship - so I think that might end up being used to try to get the price down a little on Scott so that Bristol City eventually budge. But who knows if they actually will?

"Scott would be an exceptional signing. He really does have high levels to strive to, and he totally should be the type of talent you target when undergoing a refurb like the one Wolves are going through."

Will Wolverhampton Wanderers be able to beat off competition to sign Alex Scott?

It's hard to say at this point, but Wolves fending off competition from several other sides to bring Scott to Molineux would have to be considered as a major coup due to his enormous potential.

The England Under-20 international has a high ceiling and was an instrumental asset for Bristol City last campaign, registering two goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As cited by Sky Sports, Scott was Bristol City's most productive player in 2022/23, fashioning 38 chances for his teammates over the course of the season.

Scott also completed 1.1 dribbles per match on average in the Sky Bet Championship, demonstrating his ability to drive to regularly drive at opposition defenses, according to WhoScored.

It is unsurprising that interest in Scott's services is widespread and Wolves boss Lopetegui will hope to convince the youngster that the best place to continue his development is at Molineux.