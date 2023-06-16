Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly ready to flex their pull in the transfer window, with a Championship whizz linked to Molineux.

Following news of Julen Lopetegui committing his future to the club, the Old Gold can have clarity on their objectives this summer with a clear horizon on the manager’s status and the club’s budget amidst Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

The latest player linked to the Midlands could provide a significant spark to the Spaniard’s midfield.

What’s the latest on Alex Scott to Wolves?

As reported by the Daily Mail in April, Wolves have shown interest in Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

The rumours regarding the Englishman’s potential move to Molineux have re-emerged this week, with journalist Ben Jacobs advising fans to “keep an eye on Wolves” alongside Tottenham, who are also looking at the star.

Jacobs reports that Bristol City want a fee in the region of £25m for the 19-year-old - a price that may prove too costly for the Midlands side unless a lower fee can be compromised.

What could Alex Scott bring to Wolves?

Lauded as an “unbelievable talent” by treble-winning manager Pep Guardiola, the teenager’s movements will certainly be something to monitor this summer.

The central midfielder played a pivotal role in Bristol City’s season in the Championship, making 42 appearances and contributing to five goals by registering four assists and scoring one himself, via Sofascore.

Contributing in the final third is a bonus to the attributes that the Guernsey-born gem possesses, highlighting what he could bring to Wolves.

Amid the departure of Joao Moutinho and the saga surrounding Ruben Neves’ future, Lopetegui could land himself a bright spark in Scott, who flexes skill in the defensive and offensive areas of midfield.

Transitioning from the stability that the Portuguese duo handed Wolves is something for Lopetegui to be more excited than daunted about, with a youthful spark in the middle of the park becoming an option going forward.

22-year-old January signing Joao Gomes has impressed since arriving in the Midlands and could form a partnership for years to come with Scott, with the two holding similar values in their gameplay.

As per Sofascore, the Brazilian averages a monstrous 2.6 tackles per game in the Premier League as well as winning 58% of his total duels, with an average of 5.5 per game with numbers that showcase his defensive flair.

Scott recorded similar numbers in the same areas, albeit in the Championship, winning 50% of his total duels with an average of 6.3 per game, as well as making 1.8 tackles per game on average, via Sofascore.

While his defensive numbers are slightly lower than the 22-year-old, the teenager could provide a stronger approach to progressive play than the Wolves ace in ways that convey they may become a perfect pair.

As per FBref, Scott has averaged 3.43 progressive passes per 90 over the past year, with Gomes averaging 2.62 in the same area, allowing the Englishman to establish himself as the ‘roamer’ in a potential pivot.

As told by his four assists and four big chances created this campaign in the second tier, the teenager could flourish in Lopetegui’s midfield renovations if he is able to make the step up to the top flight.