Wolverhampton Wanderers are still in with a shot of signing Alex Scott from Bristol City, despite the club’s financial woes.

Julen Lopetegui expressed his concerns over his squad going into the 2023/24 campaign, stating that he was “worried” about the size of his team with reference to being able to compete in the Premier League.

It’s been an ongoing battle for the Old Gold this summer since the emergence of the club’s concerns with Financial Fair Play (FFP), however there may still be a light at the end of the tunnel.

What’s the latest on Alex Scott to Wolves?

Scott has been a target for the Midlands side throughout this window, having two bids for the starlet rejected by the Robbins, who want a fee of £25m for the midfielder.

The second bid was said to exceed £20m, however, the Championship outfit are remaining grounded and sticking to their valuation of the young talent.

This week, a fresh update on the stance between the two clubs and the player was given by transfer insider Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT, who admitted that he still thinks Wolves can strike a deal.

“So, while they have intentions over a third bid for Scott, they must be careful.

"I still think they can get him, but that is as long as no one else makes a massive bid while they are trying to clear more players from the squad, but it’s a bit at risk as we get to August and a key time for recruitment.”

How good is Alex Scott?

After a treacherous and painful summer at Molineux, Lopetegui could turn fortunes around by securing the signature of Scott, who ignited the Championship last season.

At just 19-years-old, the Guernsey-born gem has 83 Championship appearances under his belt, gaining vital experience and working his way to become an integral member of Nigel Pearson’s squad.

Deployed as a central midfielder, the teenager has been identified by talent scout Jacek Kulig as being a ‘near-perfect player for a high-intensity and pressing team’, adding that his ability in ball carrying and passing sets him above the rest.

Utilised best as a box-to-box player in the middle of the park, the Englishman doesn’t shy away from a challenge, whether it be a combative state or in terms of oppositional talent.

In the FA Cup last season, Scott shone against Manchester City during his side’s 3-0 defeat, earning him praise from treble winning manager Pep Guardiola, who branded the starlet as “unbelievable”.

Speaking after the performance, Pearson added that he believes the midfielder is “destined for the very top”, fitting words given the chase from the Premier League for the starlet this summer.

For Wolves, obtaining a talent as bright as Scott at this moment in time could act as a marquee signing, in a player that could arrive at Molineux with the hunger and desire to inspire those around him in what is a bleak time for the club.

With the midfield departures of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, agreeing a deal for the 19-year-old could be the perfect move for both parties, with Lopetegui able to offer a key role in his side in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

From spending almost £100m last year to being cut-away from competing in the window this summer, not many would have anticipated the positivity a teen sensation for £25m could bring to Wolverhampton.

Nothing is promised in football, and with such talent comes added interest, leaving Wolves helpless in the situation should another club swoop for Scott prior to them balancing their books.