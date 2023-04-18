Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been showered with immense praise amid interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers over a summer transfer.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Wolves?

O’Rourke has spoken in glowing terms about the 19-year-old, who has established himself as one of the Championship’s most elite prospects and has been tipped to continue on this frightening trajectory in the top flight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about a possible transfer to the Midlands, he said:

“It would be a huge coup. I think he's going to be one of the most in-demand young players in the summer. Probably regarded as one of the best young players outside of the Premier League right now.

"Obviously, he did come in for a lot of praise from Pep Guardiola following Man City's FA Cup clash with Bristol City. A young, English player with huge potential. If Wolves can steal a march on their rivals and get a deal done for Scott, it could be a big fillip for them."

Why is Scott so highly rated?

Although Bristol City were comfortably defeated 3-0 by the reigning Premier League Champions, the playmaker still produced an encouraging and memorable performance that generated much acclaim from this esteemed opposition.

Guardiola described the prodigy as an “unbelievable player” and City winger Jack Grealish seconded this view, and labelled Scott as a “top, top talent.”

This was particularly special for the playmaker, who has been nicknamed as the “Guernsey Grealish”, due to his adoration for the former Aston Villa captain when he was growing up.

Considering all of that praise, he would be quite the coup for a side like Wolves, with Lopetegui frantically trying to bring one of English football's top talents to a team that reside at the bottom of the table.

Indeed, he has already shone against elite opposition and has immense potential with some impressive statistics that back up the eye test of Guardiola and co.

Indeed, since signing his first professional contract with Bristol City in March 2021, the 2022 UEFA European U19 Championship winner has made 87 senior appearances and registered 16 goal contributions.

One of his most attractive qualities is his boundless versatility, something that would be invaluable to Wolves, popping up as a defensive pivot, an attacking midfielder, and occasionally on the wing.

His ball recovery, close control, accurate passing, and astonishing work rate mean the engine has emerged as one of the accomplished forces within English football, who looks more than ready for a step up to the Premier League.

Thanks to his array of consistent displays, the coveted talent has seen his value skyrocket from £700k in May 2022 to £12m at the time of writing, according to Transfermarkt.

With rumours continuing to circulate regarding the uncertain futures of Portuguese pair Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes, the signing of Scott, with his endless energy and limitless potential, could be quite the coup when it comes to sourcing a potential replacement.