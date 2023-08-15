Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign an instant heir to departed winger Adama Traore, with journalist Rudy Galetti providing an update on the Old Gold’s potential movements in the summer window.

The Midlands outfit have endured a nightmare situation so far this transfer window, losing manager Julen Lopetegui due to increased concerns over squad size due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions surrounding the club.

With new manager Gary O’Neil at the helm, Molineux was handed something to cheer about, however after a controversial opening day defeat to Manchester United, there continues to be doubts over the strengths of the squad at present.

Who could Wolves replace Adama Traore with?

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist has since linked Wolves with AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers.

Valued around the £28m mark by FootballTransfers, the 24-year-old could be a huge reach for the club considering their financial situation, however, Galetti reinforced the appreciation for the Belgian in the Midlands.

“A new name, another name is Saelemaekers of AC Milan. That is another player who is appreciated. Let's keep an eye on him." he said.

“He is on the sideline in the project of the Italian club of the Rossoneri. So, this is the overall situation of Wolves."

How good is Alexis Saelemaekers?

A product of Anderlecht’s academy, the dynamic right-winger made the move to the San Siro on a permanent basis in 2020 after a successful half-season loan spell with the club earlier that year.

Deployable on both the left and right side, the Belgian has previously been praised for his exploits in Italy by former national team coach Roberto Martinez, who described the forward as having “transformed at Milan”.

Despite breaking into the senior team at one of Europe’s best clubs, the 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order after suffering a significant knee injury in September 2022 that saw him miss 16 games for both club and country.

The wide player made just 14 starts last term, contributing to five goals by scoring two himself and registering three assists from the flank, via Sofascore.

While the numbers sound underwhelming, the winger could still be an improved addition at Wolves in place of Traore, who left Molineux as a free-agent at the expiration of his contract and has subsequently signed for top-flight rivals Fulham.

Last season, the 27-year-old netted twice in the Premier League for the Old Gold, accounting for a fifth of his career total of goals in the English top-flight, where he has found himself on the score sheet just 10 times over seven seasons.

Replacing the Spaniard’s end product would be the less-difficult hurdle to overcome, however, his one-versus-one ability will be missed in the Midlands.

In Saelemaekers, O’Neil could find an equally as threatening wide player as Traore, as suggested by 2.26 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, compared to the former Wolves star’s 2.95 per 90, via FBref.

By capturing the Belgian dynamo, the Old Gold could integrate another versatile wide player into their side in place of Traore, in a talent that could prove to be the natural successor to the long-serving Spaniard.