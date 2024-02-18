Wolverhampton Wanderers seem to just keep getting better every week, and Gary O'Neil will be extremely pleased with how his team bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend.

On Saturday, Wolves picked up an impressive 2-1 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur, where they were unfortunate to only net twice as they missed two big chances.

Luckily, Joao Gomes was on call to score a brace from midfield, his first of the campaign. The 5-foot-9 ace rose highest in the box to nod home unchallenged in the first half, and he gave the visitors the advantage again, starting a counterattack and sprinting the length of the field to score a first-time cutback.

However, there is a young talent in the ranks that could rise through the academy and become the perfect partner for the Brazilian midfielder.

Joao Gomes' performance in numbers

Gomes isn't particularly known for being a goal-scorer or influencing the game in the final third, so he was most definitely an unlikely hero.

Spurs dominated the ball throughout the game, racking up 71% possession, which meant that the 23-year-old had to remain focused throughout the game and attend to his defensive duties with added concentration.

The 23-year-old was relentless from the first whistle to the last, making six tackles, the highest number on the field. James Maddison was relatively quiet for his standards, thanks to Gomes' tenacity in the middle of the park.

Gomes put in a very similar performance to yesterday's in the 4-2 win away to Chelsea recently, where he also made six tackles, with his defensive ability vital to O'Neil's team.

However, his potential future partner could affect the game at the other end of the field.

Wolves' next midfield sensation

Matthew Whittingham is a player that not many Wolves fans will have heard much about previously, but he is certainly one of the most exciting talents in the academy.

The 19-year-old came through Manchester City's youth setup before moving to the Old Gold in the summer, where he was instantly introduced to the U21 squad.

Whittingham is a left-footed midfielder who can play anywhere in the midfield, which makes him perfect for O'Neil's 3-4-2-1 formation that demands versatility and a well-rounded skill set, especially in the midfield two.

Wolves' academy manager Jon Hunter-Barrett was thrilled with his signing, and he described exactly what the gem can offer:

"He's a pretty all-rounded player, but he offers a lot of versatility, in terms of being able to initiate the attack as well as sustain possession, create and score."

Whittingham's Career Stats Competition Matches Goals Assists U18 Premier League 32 8 11 Premier League 2 5 1 1 EFL Trophy 3 0 0 UEFA Youth League 3 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The table above certainly supports those claims, with his goal contribution record at Man City being particularly impressive.

Having a midfielder who can score goals reliably is what could take Wolves to the next level and turn them into a team that challenges for Europe, and Gomes' defensive security would allow the boss to field a slightly more attacking player alongside him. The balance that Whittingham and Gomes could bring has the potential to be both frightening and extremely solid once the former is given his debut in the years to come.

After all, O'Neil must trust the youngster enough to call him up to the matchday squad against Arsenal in December, which is a testament to the promising star. Whittingham has all the attributes to become Gomes' partner in the near future.