Wolves look like they are gearing up for a relegation battle in the second half of the season, currently sitting 17th in the Premier League, joint on 16 points with 18th place Ipswich, but currently ahead on goal difference, Wolves having a -19 goal difference, whilst Ipswich have a -23 goal difference.

Vitor Pereira's side are averaging 46.7% possession this season (seventh lowest in the division), are averaging 10.8 shots per game (fourth fewest in the division) and are conceding 14.2 shots per game on average (sixth highest).

But things could go from bad to worse, with Matheus Cunha’s future now looking in doubt, as clubs are beginning to circle like sharks for the Brazilian versatile forward.

The latest on Matheus Cunha's future at Wolves

According to reports from Sky Sports News, Wolves' Brazilian superstar, Cunha, is attracting interest from Arsenal and Nottingham Forest this month, with other teams also said to be monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old forward.

Wolves seem determined to keep the Brazilian at the club this window, despite the interest of many clubs, even looking to offer him a new deal this month.

Cunha currently has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal, with the option of signing this new deal on the table.

The Brazilian has made 22 appearances so far this season for the club, scoring ten goals, providing four assists and totalling 1,717 minutes played. In his entire time at the club, the 25-year-old has made 78 appearances, scoring 26 times and providing 13 assists.

Cunha's replacement at Wolves in the pipeline

If Cunha is to leave the club, Wolves will find it tough to replace the Brazilian this month, especially as the days are numbered before the window slams shut. Therefore, they would be forced to look at some in-house solutions, and one player who could offer some similar attributes is Luke Cundle.

Cundle has made 97 appearances for the Wolves U18 and U21 sides, scoring 14 goals, providing 17 assists and totalling 8,109 minutes played. In between, he has also had loan spells with the likes of Swansea, Plymouth and Stoke City.

Whilst the 22-year-old has played many of his minutes in central midfield, he has also played a mix of centre-attacking midfield minutes and even as a left-midfielder, showing his quality on the ball and ability to create chances for his teammates.

The playmaker's responsibility is something Cundle could ease when coming into the side, adding plenty of technical quality in tight spaces. According to FBref, the 22-year-old has averaged 0.22 assists per 90, produced 3.13 shot-creating actions per 90 and received 3.91 progressive passes per 90, all in the last 365 days.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

However, as Cunha has often played off the left this season, it would probably require further changes, adding a left-winger who can bring some attacking pace out wide, such as Carlos Forbs.

Cundle has been described as "technically gifted" by Swansea manager Russel Martin in his time at the club on loan, showing his willingness to work hard for the team, provide creation from central midfield/attacking midfield zones, and even pop up with goals.

Whilst he isn't a direct replacement for Cunha, Cundle could definitely help Wolves if the Brazilian were to leave this month, adding some more creativity to the side, and popping up in those similar left half-space zones that their star man drifts inside to occupy often.