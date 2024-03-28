There's no doubting the fact that Gary O'Neil has enjoyed an excellent first season at Wolverhampton Wanderers, taking the Midlands club from relegation battlers to potential top-half finishers in the Premier League. It's the type of success which may see the former Bournemouth boss rewarded with a busy summer transfer window.

Wolves transfer news

Wolves' biggest concern right now away from the excitement of potential incomings should be the future of Pedro Neto. After the winger's incredible campaign, in which he has scored three times and assisted a further 11 goals, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are already beginning to circle over a deal that could be worth as much as £60m this summer.

Wolves are, of course, already familiar with the feeling of bidding farewell to star players, having waved goodbye to Ruben Neves last season and players of Diogo Jota's calibre to Liverpool in the past. Now, it looks as though Neto will follow suit.

Those in the Midlands will at least get a preview of life without the Portugal international, with O'Neil confirming that he is likely to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

If Neto does leave, however, then Wolves will have an increased budget to turn their attention towards incomings, which could include an upgrade on Jose Sa. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, O'Neil and Wolves now want to sign Brazil international "Bento" Matheus Krepski, who starred as his country defeated England at Wembley 1-0, courtesy of wonderkid Endrick's first ever goal for Brazil.

Worth £15m at Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, Wolves face a fight if they pursue a deal to sign Bento this summer, with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest also interested in a deal. For such a low price, there's no doubt that it's one Wolves should be going after in the coming months.

"Fantastic" Bento can succeed Jose Sa

Jose Sa, now 31-years-old, has struggled at times this season with his three errors leading to goal highlighting that struggle for all to see in the Midlands. And those errors show that the Portuguese shot-stopper is slowly edging past his prime, leaving Wolves with a decision to make this summer, which is where Bento should come in. Football writer Zach Lowy will certainly be keeping an eye on the shot-stopper this summer, having sung his praises on X this season.

The Brazil international impressed at Wembley, keeping a clean sheet against an England side with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden gunning for goal. Given that his price tag sits at just £15m too, Wolves would be wise to make their move ahead of both Chelsea and Midlands rivals Forest.