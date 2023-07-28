Wolverhampton Wanderers may have been handed a boost in their pursuit for Fluminense midfielder Andre, according to new reports.

Julen Lopetegui is expected to bolster the middle of the park at Molineux after the departures of first-team regulars Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho this summer.

What’s the latest on Andre to Wolves?

Earlier this week, Brazilian outlet Bolavip (as relayed by Sport Witness) named Wolves as a side in the fight for Andre.

The report placed a £35m price tag on the 22-year-old gem, who is also wanted by Fulham and Liverpool.

An updated report via Record (via Sport Witness again), mentioned Sporting CP’s interest, claiming that the Portuguese side are less confident on the transfer due to the player’s desire to play in a top league.

As told by the report, Andre is believed to have told his agent Carlos Leite that he ‘now’ wants a move to a division like the Premier League, making Wolves’ claim stronger.

How good is Andre?

Once branded as a “top-class” talent by scout Jacek Kulig, the Brazilian machine has impressed in his home country in the Serie A for Fluminense.

The youngster showcased his innate strengths in the engine room, providing a strong outlet for a pass in the midfield as well as being strong in his defensive duties.

Such attributes have seen him dubbed “the orchestrator” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, making him a positive acquisition for Wolves to chase, should their finances allow it.

The high praise received by the midfielder is supported by his numbers obtained in the Brazilian Serie A in 2023, showcasing just how much of a valuable addition he could be to any of the sides interested in his services.

As per FBref, the Fluminense general averaged an impeccable pass completion rate of 93.2%, completing an average of 70.68 passes per 90 for his side to highlight his assured and keen presence in possession.

With an eye for progressive play, the 22-year-old averaged an impressive 5.53 progressive passes and 6.31 passes into the final third per 90, suggesting the impact he could have if integrated at Wolves.

Current defensive midfielder Mario Lemina was captured by Lopetegui in January from Nice and was immediately given a key role in the midfield, making 19 appearances in the Premier League following his arrival.

While the Gabon international is a reliable figure at Molineux, the 29-year-old could see his place in the side threatened by Andre, who at seven years young, could be the ideal heir to the former Fulham man.

Averaging 2.63 tackles and 0.93 interceptions per 90 for the Old Gold, Lemina could be usurped by the Brazilian, who mirrored the defensive averages of the Wolves man, with an average of 2.10 tackles and 1.56 interceptions per 90 in Brazil.

The 22-year-old could exert a more rounded talent to the midfield in Wolverhampton, with the Gabonese ace being way behind in terms of providing an outlet as strong as Andre.

Recording an average of 2.15 passes into the final third and 2.91 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League last season, Lemina’s place in the starting XI could be tarnished should Lopetegui capture the Fluminense powerhouse, who is the perfect example of an engine room all-rounder and one that could thrive under Lopetegui.