Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Brazilian gem Andre, as Julen Lopetegui eyes midfield upgrades this summer.

The Spaniard bid farewell to Portuguese duo Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves early in the window, with the task to replace them being an ongoing search.

Could Wolves sign Andre?

One man that could fill the void left by the duo is Fluminense midfielder Andre, who has been linked to Wolves by news outlets in Brazil.

As reported by Bolavip, relayed by Sport Witness, the Old Gold are ‘in the fight’ to sign the 22-year-old, who is valued at £35m by his club.

The Midlands club aren’t the only Premier League representatives in the race to capture the talent, with Fulham and Liverpool also listed as interested parties.

How good is Andre?

Previously lauded as a “serious talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Andre could be the perfect addition to the side at Molineux in the absence of departed captain Neves.

The Portuguese midfielder departed for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, in a deal worth £47m, after spending six memorable years in Wolverhampton.

Lopetegui could finally fill the gap left by the 26-year-old in capturing the Brazilian, who has similar attributes to the former Wolves sensation.

Once described as a “deep-lying orchestrator” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Neves was recognised for his strengths in distribution in central midfield at Molineux, an area that is equally praised in Andre’s approach to play.

As per FBref, the midfielder maintained an average pass completion rate of 93.2% in the Brazilian Serie A, securing almost perfect numbers compared to the Portuguese gem’s 82.1% in the Premier League last season.

Averaging 6.31 passes into the final third, the Fluminense whizz could replicate the level of performance on show at Molineux by Neves, who averaged 6.02 final third passes per 90 last term.

While the 22-year-old is a competent passer, the most prominent area to his game is his defensive approach, standing as a combative figure in the engine room.

Once tipped to become Brazil’s “next best defensive midfielder” by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, the enforcing presence of Andre could make him an assured asset for Lopetegui to add to his team.

The praise is supported through his numbers, where he averaged 3.66 tackles and interceptions per 90 in Serie A and made an average of 7.09 ball recoveries in midfield per 90, via FBref.

Based on these figures, the young midfielder drew more fouls than he committed for Fluminense this year, highlighting the controlled nature of his game paired with the energy he exerts in the middle of the park.

A player eager to be involved in play, Andre averaged a huge 84.55 touches per 90 in the league last season, conveying the influence he could bring to Molineux at a time that calls for a midfield rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

In signing the Brazilian, Wolves could identify the perfect player to take the place of Neves, in a talent that displays strengths in abundance similar to that of the departed skipper.