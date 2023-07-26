Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Fluminense midfielder Andre, as Julen Lopetegui seeks reinforcements to replace those that have departed Molineux.

The Spaniard bid farewell to midfield duo Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho this summer, leaving vacancies for talent to take to the stage in the Midlands in a bid to fill the void left by the Portuguese pair.

Who wants to sign Andre?

As reported by Brazilian outlet Bolavip, relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves are ready to battle fellow Premier League representatives to sign Andre.

Both Fulham and Liverpool are also named as those interested in the 22-year-old, who is ‘identified as a target’ by the Old Gold.

As per the report, the midfielder is rated highly by Fluminense, who are stated to ‘only agree to negotiate’ a sale in the region of £35m.

How good is Andre?

Lauded as an “orchestrator” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Brazilian has earned a heap of praise from the scout, who dubbed him “unbelievable” for his antics representing Fluminense.

Rising through the ranks at the club, the defensive midfielder is a live wire in the middle of the park, having strengths in ball retention and carrying as a valued cog in the engine room.

Such compliments are supported by his numbers, winning an average of 62% of his total duels and marking a dribble success rate of 70% in the Brazilian Serie A, as per Sofascore.

The 22-year-old is an integral member of Fluminense’s squad, with a level of importance that could be carried across to Molineux, with the midfielder posing as the perfect puzzle piece to complete Lopetegui’s midfield.

The Spaniard already recruited the other part of the picture in January, in a fellow swoop from Brazil when the Old Gold obtained Joao Gomes from Flamengo.

Wolves could replace their Portuguese core with a new Brazilian one by hiring Andre, who could be the perfect candidate to partner Gomes in the middle of the park.

The duo have the potential to unearth the ideal balance between a combative and ball-playing midfield partnership, one that sparks echoes of Moutinho and Neves before them.

Comparing the numbers that the two Brazilian’s recorded in their most recent seasons in the Brazilian Serie A, it’s clear to see just the impact they could have if partnered at Molineux.

First and foremost, the duo are both strong defenders, with Gomes averaging a monstrous 4.40 tackles per 90 in the 2022 Serie A, with Andre following with an average of 2.10 per 90 this year, via FBref.

Being a competent defender is only half of the job for a deep midfielder, with strengths in distribution also key.

Lopetegui could rest well knowing he has an assured pivot in the engine room, with Gomes averaging a pass completion rate of 86.9% to the Wolves target’s mammoth 93.2% success rate in 2023.

While the Old Gold ace prevailed in his defensive duties, the Fluminense ace showed he is a wizard on the ball, averaging 75.82 attempted passes and 6.31 final third passes per 90 in Serie A, highlighting his desire to be involved in the play.

Lopetegui could land the ultimate coup by securing the signing of the 22-year-old, who has already caught the eye of others in the Premier League.