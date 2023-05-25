Wolverhampton Wanderers will likely target Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, should Julen Lopetegui leave Molineux this summer, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest on Lopetegui’s Wolves future?

Lopetegui is preparing his side for a final day trip to Arsenal this weekend, with Wolves guaranteed to remain in the Premier League. The Spaniard has turned things around in the Midlands to take the side from bottom of the table to 13th on 41 points, however, his future appears to be in doubt.

There has been speculation that Wolves are unable to get the signings and investment they promised Lopetegui and instead need to sell to keep up with FFP this summer.

The Old Gold boss has since offered a cryptic update on his future, although Wolves officials are hopeful they can keep hold of the manager beyond the summer. However, there have been rumours about potential replacements. Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Postecoglou, claiming Celtic are fearing Wolves could move for the manager this summer.

The report states that the 57-year-old was on the Molineux shortlist to replace Bruno Lage last year and ‘will likely be in the running for the job once again if Lopetegui decides to leave Wolves after just half a season in charge’.

Who else wants Ange Postecoglou?

Postecoglou has worked wonders at Celtic Park, winning back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles with a 76% win rate this season. He is on course to secure a domestic treble for the Hoops, so there is no surprise he has been hailed as "incredible" by members of the media and linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, it doesn’t look as if Wolves will be on their own when it comes to a potential move for the attacking 4-3-3 style manager, with Tottenham now also linked with the Australian on Thursday morning after a move for Arne Slot fell through.

Wolves will be hoping that Lopetegui remains put, but it is good to see that they appear to have managers in mind should things come to a swift end with their current head coach.