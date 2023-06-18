Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to an Argentine sensation following the opening of the transfer window.

The stage is set for Julen Lopetegui to recruit wisely this summer, with the Spaniard committing his future to the club following the surfacing of their Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

The latest talent linked to the club could prove to be a worthy introduction to challenge in midfield at Molineux.

What’s the latest on Anibal Moreno to Wolves?

As reported by journalist Ariel Hachita Luduena via radio show Planeta Racing Club, Wolves are interested in Racing Club midfielder Anibal Moreno.

The report suggests that Wolves have the 24-year-old on their ‘radar’, and are joined by both Porto and Zenit in the chase for the Argentine.

Football Transfers values Moreno at €3.8m (£3m), making him an affordable option for Lopetegui to consider.

What could Anibal Moreno offer to Wolves?

With Wolves almost certainly expected to lose Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho already confirmed to depart, Lopetegui could opt to seek a midfielder to fill the role of either player this summer.

Playing in Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol, Moreno flexes the ability to operate at Molineux in ways similar to their skipper as highlighted through his numbers this campaign.

Lining up primarily as a defensive midfielder the San Fernando del Valle-born maestro has shown that he can step up to deliver in all areas asked of a cog in the engine room.

As per Sofascore, the Argentine averaged 1.1 shots per game as well as 0.6 key passes in 12 league appearances to showcase his competency going forward while acting in a deeper role.

The midfielder also flexed an assured passing ability, maintaining an 85% accuracy rate and boasted to be a player that enjoys being on the ball as highlighted through his monstrous 72.3 average touches per game.

Defensively, the Argentine performed better than Neves in terms of the success rate over his total duels attempted, winning 55% with an average of 5.4 per game to the Wolves captain’s 53% success rate averaging 4.0 per game in the Premier League.

Impressively, the 24-year-old averaged 2.3 tackles per game recording a number higher than arguably the Premier League’s most effective holding midfielder, with Manchester City’s Rodri scoring 1.9 per game in this area.

At a limited price, Lopetegui could uncover the latest South American talent to flourish in the Premier League in a move that could benefit all parties and most importantly bolster his side while adhering to the strict budget.