Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly already turning their attention to the summer transfer window, in the bid to make improvements on the back of a lackluster season in the Premier League.

The Midlands side began the campaign looking like worthy candidates for relegation, however following the introduction of Julen Lopetegui after the dismissal of Bruno Lage, things have turned around.

Wolves still have a lot to build on as they currently sit in 14th and just seven points above the relegation zone, far from their impressive 10th place finish last campaign.

There are a lot of talking points to be discussed when the season comes to a close later this month, one being recruitment in the summer.

The Midlands outfit have an impressive record in transfer dealings, bringing in some stars over the years, Lopetegui could be looking to keep such traditions going with the clubs latest link.

What's the latest on Ansu Fati to Wolves?

Reports from Spain have suggested that Wolves have stated their interest in Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati.

Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez told Catalonian news outlet Sport that three Premier League clubs have expressed their interest in the winger, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Wolves listed.

Past reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants would be willing to listen to offers in the region of €40m (£35m)

The 20-year-old forward emerged as being a potential heir to Lionel Messi, even taking the Argentinian’s number 10 shirt at Camp Nou as his start to his career at Barcelona was astonishing. The youngster rocketed through La Masia to the first team, making his debut in 2019 against Real Betis becoming Barca’s youngest debutant in 78 years.

Former technical director of Barcelona’s academy Albert Puig was the man responsible for gifting the club Fati.

The Spaniard stressed of the importance that in his rocket to fame, the attacker's talent should never “suppress his natural talent” and ensure to “understand and nurture him.”

Sadly, this has not been the case since his emergence, as game time has become limited following a string of injuries, which has subsequently linked him with a move away from Catalonia.

What could Ansu Fati bring to Wolves?

Branded as “extraordinary” by Xavi, Fati doesn’t lack confidence when it comes to expressing himself on a pitch full of stars. The young Spaniard has attributes typical of a dynamic wide player, who enjoys running at players, cutting inside and is a strong passer and finisher according to WhoScored.

The 20-year-old has similarities in his game to Wolves attacker Daniel Podence, and could prove as a worthy upgrade for the 27-year-old.

Despite making more league appearances than Fati, the Portuguese forward has contributed less goals, scoring 12 in 89 in comparison to the Spaniard’s 19 in 72 LaLiga appearances. The attacking nous of the Barcelona academy graduate betters that of Podence in terms of overall threat too, with the winger recording a significantly higher number of expected goals than the Wolves man with 7.53xG compared to 3.79xG this season.

Meanwhile, Fati - when compared to his positonal peers across Europe's big five divisions - ranks within the top 1% for total shots per 90, as well as the top 6% for pass completion, via FBref, suggesting that he can offer Lopetegui a two-pronged attack that mixes goal threat with creativity.

The youngster is in desperate need of a move away from the Catalan side if he is to reboot his career potential while he is still young. The 20-year-old’s father supported claims that his son should depart, saying he “deserves much more” when speaking to Spanish news outlet COPE back in March.

Regardless of Fati’s decision when the transfer window opens, there is no denying the impact a signing like this would benefit Wolves.