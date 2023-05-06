Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted an official offer to bring Barcelona forward Ansu Fati to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Fati's future?

The Spaniard is an academy graduate at Camp Nou having worked his way up through the youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team back in September 2020, and he has since made 104 senior appearances in his homeland.

The Blaugrana winger still has another four years remaining on his contract with Xavi's side, but having fallen down the pecking order to make just 11 starts in La Liga throughout the whole of this season, his future is uncertain, with his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly willing to secure him a move elsewhere in the summer should his game time not improve before the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Sport on Tuesday, journalist Jose Alvarez revealed that the Old Gold, alongside top-flight rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, have all registered their interest in a deal for the 20-year-old, but there has since been an even bigger development.

According to Sport once again (via Sport Witness), Wolves have "placed a bid" to sign Fati for Julen Lopetegui ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Midlands outfit have "made a formal offer" of €30m (£26m) for the attacker through Mendes and have included Ruben Neves as part of their proposal in the hope of agreeing a swap deal. Barcelona are "interested" in listening to the plan and are currently "studying" their options, so it's a case of waiting to see what conclusion they draw.

Would Fati be a good signing for Wolves?

Wolves could hold the advantage in the race to land Fati considering that Lopetegui will probably know him from his time in La Liga with Sevilla, alongside the fact that Mendes holds a strong existing connection to the club, and having been dubbed a "difference maker" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he would be a wonderful addition at Molineux.

The World Cup and Champions League participant has clocked up 42 goal contributions (30 goals and 12 assists) in 113 appearances since the start of his career and ranks in the 99th percentile for total number of shots and touches in the opposition's penalty area, highlighting how prolific and dangerous he can be in the final third.

Finally, Fati would add plenty of welcome versatility to the Midlands having operated in five various positions since bursting onto the professional scene, including anywhere across the frontline and even in the midfield, so this deal really is a no-brainer to complete should the opportunity present itself over the summer.