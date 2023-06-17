Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing a Serie A ace this summer, as Julen Lopetegui confirms his place in the front seat ahead of the transfer window.

Ongoing speculation regarding the Spaniard’s future at Wolves was ended this week as the Telegraph confirmed his choice to stay at Molineux amidst Financial Fair Play (FFP) woes.

Regardless of having to remain on a budget, the Old Gold must introduce reinforcements to improve on this season's mishaps, which they could do in signing the latest talent linked to the club.

What’s the latest on Antonio Sanabria to Wolves?

As reported by Italian outlet Torino Granata - relayed by Sport Witness - Wolves are interested in Torino striker Antonio Sanabria.

The report claims that Wolves are ‘chasing’ the forward, along with fellow Premier League competition in Everton and Crystal Palace.

It’s added that club chairman Urbano Cairo has set the 27-year-old’s price tag at €25m (£21m) however ‘will sell’ the Paraguayan for €20m (£17m) if a suitable offer is made.

What could Antonio Sanabria bring to Wolves?

In a season lacking inspiration in all areas, Wolves’ requirement to obtain a goalscorer is critical this summer having scored just 31 goals in 38 games.

Such perished form in the final third ranked the Midlands side as the lowest scorers in the Premier League, averaging just 0.82 goals per match in a campaign that highlighted what the club needs to return to its former heights.

The drop in form of Raul Jimenez following his devastating head injury is a subject damning to both player and club, with the Mexican ending the term with no goals in 15 appearances.

Across the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, Jimenez contributed 44 goals and assists in the Premier League in a streak of form that is greatly missed at Molineux, via Transfermarkt.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a memorable career at Wolves, however could now see his place taken by fellow forward Sanabria.

As per Sofascore in 33 appearances for Torino in Serie A this campaign, the Paraguayan contributed to 16 goals, scoring 12 himself and assisting four in a strong personal year of football.

Hailed as “brilliant” by Serie A and Roma legend Francesco Totti, the 27-year-old could be exactly what is required to kickstart Lopetegui’s side into producing in the final third again.

Averaging 2.1 shots per game in the league, the San Lorenzo-born ace is a live wire in front of goal as well as being a playmaking outlet for those around him as highlighted by his seven big chances created, via Sofascore.

Lopetegui must identify what is required to get his side firing after a testing Premier League season, in signing Sanabria the Spaniard could inspire his attack with the essence of the striking flair that once ascended on Molineux through Jimenez.