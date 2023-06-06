Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a former Aston Villa player ahead of the summer transfer window, as Julen Lopetegui hopes to make some much-needed amendments to his side.

The Spaniard won't have it easy this summer, though, following the news of Wolves' FFP troubles. Fortunately, the latest transfer rumour could bring a head of talent to Molineux for a minuscule price.

What’s the latest on Arjan Raikhy to Wolves?

As reported by the Daily Mail this week, former Villa academy player Arjan Raikhy is attracting interest from Molineux.

The 20-year-old, who was recently released by Villa, is reportedly in the middle of a battle between Leicester City and Wolves, who wish to sign the midfielder this summer.

The youngster had a trial at Leicester last month, however, no decisions have been made regarding his long-term future.

What could Arjan Raikhy bring to Wolves?

Hailed as being “excellent” by journalist Ashley Preece, Raikhy could offer a host of attributes to Wolves’ midfield.

Playing predominantly as a central midfielder, sometimes acting in a defensive midfield role, the 20-year-old has flair in both creating and defending.

In 20 Premier League 2 appearances this season, the midfielder scored three goals and assisted two - as per Transfermarkt.

Following the announcement of the departure of Joao Moutinho, Wolves will be without the Portuguese ace’s expertise next campaign, and with Ruben Neves also likely to depart, Lopetegui will surely require reinforcements to his midfield.

While Moutinho’s impact at Wolves cannot be replaced, his role in the current side can be filled, which is where the 20-year-old could show his worth with the freedom to perform at Molineux.

Despite the 36-year-old having a career that spans over 800 professional appearances and experience that a player such as Raikhy could only dream of, in terms of their methods to the game, the two have a range of similarities.

Moutinho acted as a complete midfielder for Wolves, boasting both defensive and offensive capabilities, as shown through his numbers.

As per FBref, the Portuguese averaged 2.58 tackles per 90 over the past year, as well as making 6.67 progressive passes per 90, highlighting his ability to command and be a successful output in the midfield.

Like Moutinho, the 20-year-old has been praised in the past for his ability to do both sides in the middle of the park, hailed by members of the media for his ability to dictate the game and make “excellent defensive contributions" as well as his "passing range being different gravy."

As per Sofascore, in the Football League Trophy, the youngster averaged a passing accuracy of 88%, as well as averaging 1.7 interceptions per game, portraying his rounded ability.

While the 20-year-old is still very much at the start of his career, his raw talent could be sculpted and nurtured by Lopetegui, if given the room to blossom in a competitive environment.