Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, as Julen Lopetegui eyes a midfield rebuild this summer.

The Midlands side have accumulated almost £80m in sales so far this transfer window, now, the time to make purchases may be on the horizon.

Could Wolves sign Arthur Melo?

As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Wolves have knocked on the door of Arthur, who has just returned to Turin after a disastrous loan spell at Liverpool.

The report claims that the Old Gold are 'more than interested' in the Brazilian, who is expected to depart Juventus this summer for a new challenge after a tough introduction to the Premier League.

Valued around €25m (£21m) by FootballTransfers, Lopetegui could secure a bargain for a player rich in quality and experience, with Mundo Deportivo editor Javier Alfaro claiming that the coach and player would be a good match at Molineux.

Alfaro explained: 'Lopetegui’s taste for footballers of good ball handling undoubtedly plays in Arthur’s favour.'

How good is Arthur Melo?

Lauded as “extraordinary” by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, Wolves could bolster their midfield with added quality by signing the 26-year-old technician this summer.

A fresh shot at experience in the Premier League could be vital to regaining form for the Brazilian, who failed to make a single appearance in the league during his season-long loan on Merseyside.

Just a month into his journey at Liverpool, Arthur required surgery for a muscle injury sustained in training, leaving him sidelined for four months and ultimately out of action for the entirety of his loan after being unable to reintegrate into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Anfield’s trash could be Molineux’s treasure, however, with the former Barcelona ace being a competent figure to have in the middle of the park when in form.

Going back to the 2021/22 Serie A campaign, the 26-year-old showed glimpses of how beneficial he could be under Lopetegui’s watchful eye in the Midlands, shining in areas similar to the recently departed Ruben Neves.

Wolves’ former captain will leave a dent in midfield at Molineux, however his services are not irreplaceable, and the Goiania-born star could prove to be a dream successor to the Portuguese whizz.

In the 2021/22 season Arthur averaged an outstanding 90% passing accuracy rate per game for Juventus, as well averaging 5.99 passes per 90 into the final third, via FBref.

Similar numbers were hit by Neves last term, who averaged an 84% passing accuracy per game, and 6.02 passes into the final third per 90.

Playing in the engine room, the Brazilian is an assured presence to sit ahead of the defence, as highlighted by his average of 64% duel wins per game in Serie A, tackling an average of 1.22 dribblers per 90 from the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old could prove to be a more robust option for Lopetegui’s midfield than Neves, who averaged 53% total duel wins per game and tackled 0.95 dribblers in midfield per 90 last season for Wolves.

With redemption on his mind and a year starved of game time, Arthur could hit top form at a critical moment in his career should he be given a starting role at Molineux.

With an influx of departures pencilled in, Lopetegui could make a smart move in securing the signature of the midfielder, who would undoubtedly be a strong addition to his side.