As Wolverhampton Wanderers look to navigate their way to Premier League safety, they've been forced to turn their attention towards the summer once again with another player reportedly attracting European interest.

Wolves transfer news

The Midlands club remain just two points clear of the dropzone with a trip to Anfield awaiting them this weekend, which could yet see them drop straight back into the bottom three.

With just 14 games remaining in the Premier League campaign too, Vitor Pereira's side can ill-afford another poor run of form having only recently enjoyed back-to-back victories over rivals Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.

It came as no surprise to see Matheus Cunha finding the back of the net against Blackburn Rovers not long after he put pen to paper on a new Wolves contract, which includes a £60m release clause.

It's a clause which guarantees Wolves a hefty fee when clubs inevitably come calling this summer, but also one that will force them out of the Brazilian's way should he choose to depart. What could then make matters worse is if he's not the only player heading for the exit door.

According to SIC commentator Luis Aguilar, there is a possibility that Nelson Semedo returns to Benfica to reunite with former Wolves manager Bruno Lage this summer.

The Benfica boss is reportedly in the market for a new right-back and with Semedo coming to the end of his current contract this summer, the deal could be too simple to turn down.

If they were to lose their right-back, Wolves would be bidding farewell to their second captain in a matter of months after showing former captain Mario Lemina the door to Galatasaray during the recent January transfer window.

Wolves must keep "important" Semedo

Whilst the focus will be transfixed on the future of Cunha this summer, Wolves must also do everything in their power to extend Semedo's contract and prevent the departure of another captain. The last thing that Pereira's side need is a third captain in the space of one year, highlighting just how frantic everything has been for those in the Midlands since the beginning of the campaign.

Dubbed "important" by former Wolves boss and current Benfica boss Lage, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Semedo decides to reunite with his old club and manager this summer.

At 31 years old, Semedo's next move - like many - may well depend on Wolves' Premier League status. In the face of relegation, a move back to Portugal will suddenly become all the more tempting.

Meanwhile, if Wolves stay up, Semedo will remain the captain of a Premier League side and among Pereira's key men in the Midlands. With just two points separating themselves and the relegation zone, those at the Molineux are already seeing the potential consequences of relegation.

As the months tick by, Wolves are facing a nervous wait as Semedo continues to deliberate over a new deal.