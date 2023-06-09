Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing a Ligue 1 star, who could be an affordable asset for Julen Lopetegui to chase this summer.

The Spaniard is expected to undergo a challenging transfer window, as Wolves’ FFP issues have surfaced, however, the latest link could provide the former Real Madrid boss with a midfield upgrade without damaging his wallet.

What’s the latest on Batista Mendy to Wolves?

As reported by French outlet L’Equipe, Wolves are one of the clubs interested in Angers midfielder Batista Mendy this summer.

The 23-year-old will reportedly leave the French club following their relegation, with just one year remaining on his contract.

The report claims that Wolves are joined by Nottingham Forest and Everton in their interest in the Frenchman, with Angers demanding €6m (£5m) for the player with the English clubs hoping to lower the price due to their relegation.

What could Batista Mendy bring to Wolves?

Lauded as “solid” by members of the media, the 6 foot 2 midfielder could be a revelation for Wolves under Lopetegui, as told by his performances in what has been a tough season for Angers.

The Frenchman made 35 appearances in Ligue 1 this campaign and was monstrous in midfield, despite the squad’s inability to remain in the top tier this term.

While Angers’ relegation is a tough pill to swallow for the youngster who signed for the club from FC Nantes in the summer of 2021, it could be promising news for Molineux who could seal the signing of the maestro at a minuscule price.

The 23-year-old could be good news for Mario Lemina, who could find himself with the perfect partner in the engine room in the Frenchman.

Playing at Angers, Mendy is accustomed to playing in a midfield trio which is replicated by Lopetegui at Wolves with Lemina acting as the controller in the middle.

The two have similar playing styles as expected by the demands of the position they play, however, their slight differences in strengths could make them a dangerous duo in Wolves’ midfield plans.

The Gabon international is statistically a better tackler than the Frenchman shown by him winning 59% of his total duels with an average of 3.9 per game, and the 23-year-old averaging 56% with 5.1 per game, via Sofascore.

While having defensive strengths is essential in central midfield, the Saint-Nazaire-born ace is an advanced passer of the ball, especially when getting the ball forward as highlighted by his high average of progressive passes.

As per FBref, Mendy averages 6.14 progressive passes per 90 to Lemina’s 3.71, suggesting that he could add a strengthened outlet to Lopetegui’s midfield in playing alongside the former Juventus man.

At just £5m, the Spaniard could land himself a bargain in the budding French talent, who is accustomed to playing against some of the world’s best, having earned an impressive 7.5 Sofascore match rating against PSG when facing the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Wolves don’t have the capacity to splash the cash for big-money signings this summer, however, what they could get in Mendy is a quality young talent for a slashed price.