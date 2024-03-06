Wolverhampton Wanderers did not opt to make any senior additions to their first-team squad before the transfer window slammed shut on deadline day at the start of last month.

The Old Gold did not need any new signings to excel in the Premier League, though, as they won three of their five top-flight matches in February. Gary O'Neil, who was brought in after his exit from Bournemouth last summer, has done a fantastic job so far as he currently has the team in tenth in the division, and on 40 goals scored - nine more than in the whole of last season.

Despite their lack of business during the January transfer window, and their impressive form on the pitch in the Premier League, Wolves are now looking to strengthen their squad in the summer market.

Latest Wolves transfer news

According to HITC, the Old Gold have now set their sights on a Serie A star and face competition from several European giants to get a deal done. The report claims that the Premier League side are interested in a summer swoop to sign Scotland international Lewis Ferguson from Bologna.

It states that Wolves, along with fellow English outfit Nottingham Forest, have sent scouts to keep tabs on the former Aberdeen star this season.

They will have to battle it out to land his signature, though, as HITC add that Atalanta, AC Milan, and Juventus are also keen on the Scottish dynamo.

Last month, Mail+ reported that Bologna value their star midfielder at a whopping £22m, amid interest from Milan, Juventus, Inter, and Napoli. This suggests that Wolves will need to fight off competition from some huge European teams to bring the central midfielder to England this summer.

Ferguson's big goalscoring threat

It could be worth it, though, as Ferguson has been in phenomenal form for Bologna in the Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign so far, with his performances earning him comparisons to the likes of Kai Havertz and Pape Matar Sarr.

Most similar players to Ferguson in Men's Big Five Leagues Player Rank Kai Havertz 1 Pape Matar Sarr 2 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa 3 Mateo Guendouzi 4 Brais Mendez 5 Last 365 days via FBref statistics

The 24-year-old maestro has showcased his attacking quality from a central midfield position with a return of six goals and three assists in 26 Serie A matches this term.

Mario Lemina - with four - is Wolves' top scoring midfielder, and no central midfielder in the squad has provided more than one assist for their teammates.

These statistics suggest that Ferguson has the quality to make a bigger impact in the final third than O'Neil's current options in his position, both as a scorer and a creator of goals.

The Scottish gem, who was hailed as a "diamond" by former Hamilton owner Ronnie MacDonald, ranks within the top 10% of Serie A midfielders for non-penalty goals (0.23) per 90 this season, which further illustrates how impressive his goalscoring has been.

Therefore, the Bologna whiz could be an excellent signing for O'Neil and Wolves as a midfielder who can push on to be a difference-maker at the top end of the pitch next season, and beyond.