Wolves have jumped ahead of Bournemouth in the race to sign Bristol City starlet Alex Scott this summer, according to a new report.

Do Wolves want to sign Alex Scott?

The future of the Englishman has dominated plenty of headlines of late, with a number of clubs looking to sign one of the Championship's most exciting players.

Scott has already become a vital player for City despite not yet even celebrating his 20th birthday, proving to be an influential presence at the heart of side's midfield. Big things are being predicted of the 19-year-old in the future, with some even seeing him as a future starter for England, such is his potential.

Wolves are one of the clubs who have been most strongly linked with a move for Scott in the summer transfer window, seeing him as a primary target, and someone who could be both an eye-catching addition from the off, and a future star man at Molineux.

Wanderers are far from alone in expressing an interest, however, and the player himself will no doubt be weighing up his options, ahead of what looks like a move away from City this summer.

Now, a new update has emerged that sheds a little more light on the current situation - it is a positive one from a Wolves perspective.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Wolves?

According to Football Insider, the Old Gold are now more likely to snap up Scott this summer than Bournemouth, leaping ahead of them in the pecking order:

"Wolves have the upper hand over transfer rivals Bournemouth in the race for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, sources have told Football Insider.

"Bournemouth made the first move for Scott, launching a bid of £15million plus add-ons – which was quickly rejected by Bristol City. Wolves have seen two bids turned down by the Robins – with the latest offer believed to be worth around £20million.

The report goes on to state that while the Championship outfit are set to hold out for around £25m for their prized asset, it is Wolves who have stolen a march and are closer to reaching that figure, with Fosun now in "pole position" to complete a deal ahead of the Cherries.

Wolves having an advantage in the race to sign Scott has to be considered exciting even despite the gap that still remains between buyers and sellers, so this is an eye-catching update that should be met with positivity from supporters.

The teenager really does look like a special talent, having already made 91 appearances for City, and he has also been compared to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, not to mention being described as "unbelievable" by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Signing a top-class young English player can often be so important, but it is something that hasn't necessarily happened much at Wolves down the years, with so many Portuguese stars brought in instead.

Having a nucleus of homegrown heroes is so key, and Scott could be a superb long-term signing who quickly becomes a fan favourite at Molineux.