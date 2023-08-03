Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to miss out on signing Bristol City star Alex Scott this summer, with Bournemouth reportedly advancing with a deal for the midfielder.

The youngster was one of Julen Lopetegui's top targets this summer.

Who is Alex Scott joining?

As things stand, Alex Scott is set to be wearing the Bournemouth colours, rather than donning the Wolves shirt in the forthcoming Premier League season.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, the Cherries are at an advanced stage with Bristol City over a £25m deal to sign Scott, with negotiations progressing.

"Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Bristol City over a £25m deal for Alex Scott. Negotiations are progressing and it is getting closer. One to cheer up Julen Lopetegui, no doubt..."

The news is a major blow for Wolves, who had been targeting a move for one of the Championship's best young players last season.

According to The Express and Star, the Midlands club saw two bids rejected for Scott earlier in the window, with their initial £18m bid turned down, before their £20m plus add-ons offer suffered the same fate. Falling short of the Championship side's £25m valuation, Bournemouth have now swooped in to hijack the deal.

The news will frustrate Lopetegui, who spoke about Wolves' transfer position in May, saying via BBC Sport: "I have had that meeting [with Shi] and there are some Financial Fair Play problems I didn't know before.

"I hope we will solve this issue. It's very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment.

"Despite the club investing this year it has been a very hard year so we have to learn the lesson and do our homework to try to improve the team."

How good is Alex Scott?

Like most Premier League clubs, Wolves should be all in on Alex Scott this summer. There's a reason why he was named the Championship's Young Player of the Year last season, after a stellar campaign for Bristol City.

Earning plenty of praise throughout his breakthrough campaign, Scott even received a mention from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who called the midfielder an "unbelievable player" after his side's 3-0 win over the Robins.

Meanwhile, Scott's own manager, Nigel Pearson, was quick to praise his star man last season, saying, via BBC Sport: "No doubt about that I think he'll play for England and I think he'll go on to the top of the game. We want him to continue to play for us for as long as possible but we'll see how that goes."

He then went onto say: "For a player to be able to play against a top side like that and it look no different, in some ways he looked even better than he has done in the Championship.

"It's a testament to how good he can be."

At just 19-years-old, Scott seems to have the world at his feet, with a move to the Premier League increasingly likely to take place this summer, if the reports are anything to go by.

As things stand, however, Wolves fans are set to be disappointed, with Bournemouth taking over to put themselves in the driving seat for the young star's signature.