Gary O'Neil continues to impress and win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers faithful with every game that's played.

A 2-0 victory in the Black Country Derby looked like the pinnacle of his Wolves career so far, but a huge 4-2 win over Chelsea at the weekend may have just matched it.

Nevertheless, Wolves failed in their attempt to bring in a striker last month, which may open the door for a youth product who has the potential to become a key player for the Wanderers.

Wolves' attempt to sign a centre forward

With Hwang-Hee Chan away with South Korea and Fabio Silva leaving the club for Rangers on loan, the centre forward position is rather light at the moment. Therefore, Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto, and Pablo Sarabia have all had to fill the position, exchanging the role throughout a game.

In order to reinforce the role, Wolves' main target in January was Armando Broja of Chelsea, who eventually moved to Fulham on loan after being in the middle of a tussle between a handful of Premier League clubs.

O'Neil eventually stated in a press conference that the club simply couldn't afford the Albanian despite putting all their efforts into signing him. Luckily for the former Bournemouth boss, he has the perfect player in his squad who is ready to take a step up, which will allow him to forget about the 22-year-old forward.

Nathan Fraser could become a key player for Wolves

18-year-old Nathan Fraser has worked his way up through the ranks at Molineux, and he is slowly earning opportunities that he would have dreamed about even six months ago, but that is no surprise considering he's always been "excellent," as per Wolves U21 coach James Collins.

Just last week, he made his Premier League debut for the club during their 4-3 defeat to Manchester United, where the Irish attacker played eight minutes. However, the centre forward has already had much more of an impact in the first team this campaign.

Fraser's 2023/24 Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 2 6 3 0 EFL Cup 2 1 1 Premier League 1 0 0 EFL Trophy 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see by the table above, the number 63 has netted twice for the first team, with his first coming with an assist against Blackpool in a ruthless 28-minute cameo off the bench. Fraser also scored a vital goal against Brentford in the FA Cup, coming off the bench once again to equalise two minutes later with a composed finish, which proves he can already handle the big occasion and responsibility to score.

That said, his addition to the starting lineup would inevitably see Sarabia drop out of the side for the time being, as Neto (12 goals and assists) and Cunha (15 goals and assists) are simply undroppable. None of the aforementioned players are best suited to playing the centre-forward role, which could provide a window of opportunity for the youngster to shine.

Furthermore, Sarabia's lack of goals, two in 16 Premier League games, could cost him his spot, while the former Paris Saint-Germain man was also tipped with a move away from England in January, and therefore, Fraser could become his successor in the not-so-distant future.

However, it is most likely that Fraser's role for the meantime will be that of a super sub, either when his side are comfortably leading or when they are desperately in need of a goal, and based on what he's briefly shown already, he will certainly provide that.

With Broja having hardly pulled up any trees at Stamford Bridge - scoring just two goals this season prior to his recent loan exit - perhaps Wolves were wise not to pursue a deal, particularly with their own exciting youngster beginning to emerge.