Wolverhampton Wanderers have a tough assignment up next in the Premier League, against the in-form Everton. Whilst the gap between the Old Gold and 18th-place Ipswich Town is five points, Wolves will surely want a big three points to keep them well above the relegation zone.

This has, historically, been a good fixture for the West Midlands outfit. As per Transfermarkt, they have lost just four top flight games to Everton since their first season back in the Premier League in 2018/19, winning seven and scoring 21 goals.