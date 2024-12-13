Gary O’Neil is on very thin ice as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Old Gold are reeling in 19th place in the Premier League, with relegation back down to the Championship suddenly a very real possibility this term.

So far, they have just nine points to their name and have won two games in the entirety of the top-flight season. Southampton are the only side with fewer points. O’Neil will be desperate to turn things around sooner rather than later or could end up losing his job.

Indeed, over the last few weeks, the Old Gold have been linked with several new managers, with some seemingly more realistic than others.

Wolves’ manager targets

Football can be an incredibly unpredictable sport at the best of times, but Wolves being linked with a move for the legendary Jose Mourinho, is not something people may have foreseen at the start of the season.

According to a report from one news outlet a few days ago, they are interested in buying the Fenerbache manager out of his contract for £5m.

The ex-Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss is not the only former Premier League manager to be linked with the looming vacancy at Molineux.

talkSPORT claimed at the start of the month that former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter has 'been sounded out' by the Old Gold, as well as West Ham United.

A report from The Telegraph on the 5th of December said David Moyes, formerly of Everton and West Ham amongst others, is an option for the Old Gold too.

He is currently unattached after leaving the London Stadium at the end of last season. The same report suggests Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is a contender for the role, too.

It seems like there are plenty of high-profile options for the Old Gold board to turn towards if they decide to remove O’Neil from his post. From the names linked, it is clear they are targeting someone experienced at managing in the Premier League.

However, another rumour in recent weeks could also lead Wolves’ managerial hunt further afield, as they eye up a coach yet to manage in England.

Wolves’ other managerial target

The manager in question here is Italian tactician Massimiliano Allegri. The experienced manager has been linked with a move to the Midlands by The Atheltic in November, having been a free agent since facing the sack at Juventus back in May.

Allegri is a manager who would bring great pedigree to Molineux, despite the fact he has never managed in England before. His most successful managerial role came as Juve boss, over two spells. He won 12 titles in charge of the Serie A giants, dominating Italian football in the 2010s.

In terms of Allegri’s record for the Old Lady, he has coached 420 games in total, winning 271 and losing just 74 times. In that time, he tended to favour a 3-5-2 formation, which could suit Wolves well given the makeup of their current squad.

Allegri record at Juve Stat Number Games 420 Wins 271 Draws 75 Losses 74 Goals for 747 Goals against 348 Serie A points per game 2.2 Stats from Transfermarkt

He has an incredibly impressive record, and leaves him with a win percentage of 64.5%. Interestingly, that is a marginally better win rate than Mourinho had a Chelsea, where he won 63.5% of his games.

It is also better than his win percentage at Old Trafford, which was 58.3%, and in North London with Spurs, where it stood at 52.3%. In that sense, Allegri might well be a better option than the Portuguese icon, because he has had more success in getting wins. At this stage, that is all Wolves need.

The 57-year-old Italian has an exceptional reputation, too. Another former Man United boss, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, described him as a “fantastic” manager after the 2016/17 Champions League final.

It was a game Juve lost, but they did fall to defeat against a Real Madrid side who won three Champions League titles in a row between 2015/16 and 2017/18.

Bringing Allegri to Molineux would be an incredibly ambitious move for the Old Gold. He has excellent pedigree, knows how to win football matches and is highly regarded by some of the biggest names in football management.