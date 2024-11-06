Wolverhampton Wanderers might well decide to change their manager in the coming days. It has been an appalling start to the season for the Old Gold, who are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless so far this term.

Gary O’Neil is seemingly under increased pressure, with his side without a win since the 27th of April, a 2-1 victory against now-relegated Luton Town. They have three draws this campaign and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 27 goals.

The higher-ups at Molineux may well decide to pull the plug on O’Neil’s reign soon enough and are believed to be surveying options. There has been one shock candidate who has emerged.

Wolves' search for a manager

The manager in question here is Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. The Swedish boss has been incredibly impressive at the helm for the Scottish side this season and is thought to be a target at Molineux if they decide to make a change.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey, the Old Gold would have to pay a release clause of £2m if they decide to bring the impressive Swedish boss to the club. That follows a report from the start of October, which suggested the Midlands club are 'considering making a move' for Thelin.

Indeed, the £2m release clause was something believed to be inserted this summer in the Swede’s contract at Pittodrie. It could now be a clause the Old Gold activate as they look to transform their season.

Why Thelin would be a good appointment

It has been a sublime start to life in British football for the former Elfsborg boss. He joined Aberdeen this summer and has made an extraordinary start to life at Pittodrie, with The Dons flying high in the SPFL this term.

Despite a 6-0 thrashing by Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup, they are the closest challengers to the Bhoys in the top flight and sit second. Brendan Rogers’ side are only top on goal difference, with both sides currently on 28 points from 10 games.

Aberdeen SPFL stats under Thelin Stat Number Games 10 Wins 9 Draws 1 Losses 0 Goals for 20 Goals against 9 Points per game 2.8 Stats from Transfermarkt

One thing that Thelin has done this season has turned their home ground, Pittodrie, into something of a fortress. Their only dropped point this term has come away from home, at Celtic Park, meaning they have a flawless record at home.

That includes a famous 2-1 victory over Scottish giants Rangers.

There is certainly a case to be made that Wolves would be taking a big risk in appointing a manager from the Scottish top flight, with the Premier League being a big jump.

However, the man who goes a long way to disproving that theory is Ange Postecoglou, the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

After a successful spell in Scottish football in charge of the Bhoys, in which he won five trophies, including two league titles, the Australian made the move to North London. There, he boasts an impressive record which includes 31 wins in 56 matches, and a fifth-place finish in his first season. The Lilywhites have performed well this term, too, and are two points outside of the top four.

Thelin could certainly be Wolves’ own version of Postecoglou, who has proven there can be a relatively seamless transition between the Scottish and English top flights.

With that in mind, it may well be worth the risk for the Old Gold, particularly with Thelin also mirroring the Spurs boss with regard to his attack-minded, free-flowing approach, as has been outlined by Dons hero, Willie Miller:

"Thelin has managed to get the players bonded and playing to a formation, a pattern that's easy on the eye. It's forward thinking, it's quick passing, it's about players taking on the opposition, quick transitions. A real breath of fresh air."

Former Celtic defender and Thelin’s fellow Swede, Johan Mjallby, described him as “the next best thing” in management in the past. It may certainly be a risky appointment for the Midlands club, but Aberdeen’s boss could be the man to come and change the fortunes around at Molineux, as they look to survive in the Premier League.