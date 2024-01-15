Wolverhampton Wanderers will be eyeing up a signing or two before the end of the January transfer window in just over two weeks, especially as they are currently thin on the ground with regard to attacking options.

Losing forwards Hwang Hee-Chan, Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva this month means Gary O’Neil is only able to call on Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia and Pedro Neto, for at least the next four weeks and this could prompt him into action.

With this in mind, who could O’Neil look to in order to bolster his attacking options this month?

Wolves’ search for a striker

According to Football Insider, Wolves have registered an interest in signing Che Adams from Southampton in the current transfer window, just months after failing with a bid to bring him to the window during the summer.

Hwang is their current top scorer with 11 goals so far this season, yet in reality, the Molineux side have yet to really replace Raul Jimenez, who left during the summer to join Fulham.

It is clear that the club need someone to fill the void left by the South Korean star while he is away representing his nation at the Asian Cup. Could Adams be the perfect candidate?

Che Adams’ record against Wolves

Jimenez scored 57 goals in 166 appearances for Wolves during a five-season spell in the Midlands and, during his first two seasons at the club, he was one of the most prolific strikers in the top flight, scoring 13 and 17 goals respectively.

Injuries and a lack of form meant he finally left last year, but O’Neil will be hoping the club can replace him by signing another out-and-out forward.

Adams has played against Wolves on 11 occasions during his career, yet has only scored once and grabbed one assist, hardly an outstanding record.

Che Adams vs Wolves Matches 11 Wins 2 Draws 1 Defeats 8 Goals Scored 1 Assists 1 Wins at Molineux 1 Stats via Transfermarkt.

That said, the £30k-per-week frontman could be available for a knockdown price this month as his contract expires in June and this is perhaps what is tempting O’Neil into making a move for the Scotland international striker.

Why Adams is a good Jimenez replacement

Bizarrely hailed as a “ketchup bottle phenomenon” by his former coach, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Adams scored 39 goals in 170 appearances for the Saints, chipping in with 17 assists too.

He can also play on the wing if required and this type of versatility will be a big bonus for O’Neil, yet it is clear that Adams will operate through the middle should he join Wolves.

Pundit Ally McCoist has previously hailed Adams as “clever” and he has enjoyed some goalscoring exploits for Scotland over the previous few years.

The 5 foot 9 forward has netted six goals in 25 matches during his international career thus far, with the most notable effort coming against Denmark in a stunning 2-0 win three years ago.

Adams may not be the most prolific striker, yet his bustling style of play and physical strength could give O’Neil’s men something extra up top, and he could potentially work well alongside the likes of Hwang and Cunha in a bid to replace Jimenez's once wonderful output at Molineux.