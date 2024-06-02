Finishing 14th in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers completed a successful first season under Gary O'Neil's stewardship, but the tactician knows that there is work to be done after a tepid finish to the year.

Wolves fizzled out, suffering from a host of injuries and the early security of a mid-table finish, winning just one of their final ten top-flight fixtures.

Having profited immensely from a range of player sales last summer, Wolves are in an enviable position vis-a-vis Profit and Sustainability rules, though with Pedro Neto attracting interest from Manchester City and valued at £60m, O'Neil might find the means to launch a marquee move.

Wolves eyeing audacious bid

According to a report from Caught Offside earlier this week, Wolves are preparing to fight against AC Milan and Crystal Palace for the signing of Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves, who has been valued at a whopping €80m (£68m).

Goncalves has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders outside of Europe's top five leagues under Ruben Amorim, and while the aforementioned price tag would prove unaffordable for Wolves, rival suitors are also unwilling and O'Neil will hope that a certain point of interest will swing the odds in his favour.

Why Pedro Goncalves could be a "superstar" at Wolves

In 2019, Wolves sold Goncalves to Famalicao for a fee in the region of £1m after he managed just one senior appearance under Nuno Espirito Santo, though his exploits in Portugal speak of the quality that has now established him as a "dangerous" player, according to Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert.

This season, the 25-year-old Portugal international scored 18 goals and added 17 assists across all competitions as Sporting triumphed in Liga Portugal, featuring on both flanks and in a central attacking midfield position to underscore his protean threat.

To emphasise just how impressive his skill set is: as per FBref, the 5 foot 8 star ranks among the top 11% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to Liga Portugal over the past year for goals scored and the top 3% for assists per 90, highlighting the world-class offensive sheen that could see Wolves reach new heights.

Given Goncalves' attacking midfield position and his place in the Sporting team, Wolves could even get their hands on the next version of Bruno Fernandes by completing this stunning swoop, with the Manchester United talisman joining Old Trafford from the Portuguese side in an initial £47m deal in January 2020.

Hailed as an "incredible" player by Wayne Rooney after his FA Cup final-winning contribution against Manchester City in May, the 29-year-old has been a pillar of strength and style throughout an often-turbulent period in the Theatre of Dreams' history, but he ranks among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for passes attempted and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

Goncalves vs Fernandes: League Stats 23/24 Stat Goncalves Fernandes Matches played 32 35 Matches started 32 35 Goals 11 10 Assists 12 8 Pass completion 81% 79% Big chances created 18 21 Shots per game 2.8 2.7 Key passes per game 2.0 3.3 Ball recoveries per game 3.8 5.7 Tackles per game 1.7 1.9 Dribbles per game 0.9 (38%) 0.5 (48%) Duels won per game 3.5 (44%) 3.9 (43%) All stats via Sofascore

Goncalves has actually been dubbed 'the next Bruno Fernandes' in his homeland after succeeding his countryman in his old position at his old outfit, but the table above proves that such similarities are aptly drawn.

Both players are creative and varied in their attacking approach, also active in defensive phases and proving to be influential across the board. Goncalves has even been hailed as a “superstar” by journalist Jack Collins for his performances.

Sure, the Red Devils phenom is performing to a higher standard, but this is hardly to the discredit of Goncalves' skill set - Fernandes is simply one of the elite of his kind.