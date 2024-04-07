The message from Gary O’Neil to the board is clear: Wolverhampton Wanderers simply have to invest in the squad this summer.

Bringing new faces to the club will be even more important than ever before at the end of the season, especially considering the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Gomes, and now Max Kilman have been linked with moves away.

Pedro Neto and Max Kilman

A repeat of this campaign simply cannot happen, with the side most definitely overachieving given the fact that the inexperienced duo of Nathan Fraser and Leon Chiwome have led the line over the last two months.

However, the squad on the whole is in desperate need of reinforcement, and with that in mind, let’s take a look at a bargain that the Wanderers could sign as a potential replacement for Gomes in particular.

Joao Gomes could be on the move

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside, the Brazilian midfielder is currently being watched by “all top clubs in the Premier League.”

Manchester United are one of those teams that are interested in signing Gomes, who’s been excellent this season, starting 24 Premier League games this campaign.

News from Italy last week also stated that the Wanderers wouldn’t stand in the way of Gomes leaving, with a fee of at least £34m the expected price tag.

If Gomes continues to perform to a similar standard from now until the end of the season, then a move away is likely, but that obviously leaves a void that needs to be filled in the summer.

Wolves could replace Gomes with a £4m ace

In the summer, Tommy Doyle joined Wolves on a season-long loan from Manchester City, with an option to buy for just £4.3m, which seems like a bargain given how well he’s settled in this season.

The English midfielder would prove to be an absolute steal at such a small fee, even if Gomes doesn’t leave or he doesn’t go on to become a frequent first-team starter.

The "brilliant" 22-year-old, as dubbed by journalist Liam Keen, has been a consistent performer on the field this season, becoming a player that not only brings quality but also acts as an individual who O’Neil knows he can rely upon, which is vital for every manager.

The number 20 has played 21 times in the Premier League this season, starting on just eight occasions, but he’s displayed his well-rounded profile on almost every occasion, with his performance against Coventry City in the FA Cup being the perfect example of what he can bring on a permanent basis.

Doyle vs Coventry Stats Doyle Touches 81 Pass accuracy 91% Key passes 2 Accurate Long Balls 4/6 Successful dribbles 1/1 Ground duels won 7/10 Tackles 6 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the table above, the 2001-born ace controlled the game entirely before his substitution in the 73rd minute.

During the tie, Doyle showcased his technical class from the first minute, taking 81 touches and making 61 passes with a completion rate of 91%, which is important when often playing in a side that has less possession every game on average.

The City loanee also proved to be a creative outlet who has a vast passing range, but what was most impressive was his work off the ball to help Wolves stay on top.

Even though Doyle only stands at 5 foot 8, he is extremely impactful defensively, winning seven of his ten ground duels and also making six tackles, three more than Gomes on the day.

At just 22 years of age, Doyle clearly still has plenty of unfulfilled potential, therefore, signing him for a small fee isn’t just an investment for the present but also one for the future.

Losing Gomes may represent a notable blow, but perhaps O'Neil already has the perfect replacement just waiting to be snapped up permanently.