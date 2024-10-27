While Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil may be under pressure after a poor start to the current Premier League season, he might have confidence that the players in his squad can turn things around.

Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait Nouri and Joao Gomes all have the talent to help turn the tide in the Old Gold’s favour, but are there a couple of youngsters ready to make the step-up to the big time?

One player is certainly being talked about more than the others – Alfie Pond.

Why Alfie Pond could be the next big thing at Wolves

The 20-year-old centre-back is already being discussed as the next academy player who could make the breakthrough for the first time at Molineux, having already made his debut in the EFL Cup this season.

He spent six months on loan at Stockport County in League Two, making nine senior appearances for the club, allowing him to secure some vital experience ahead of his return to Wolves.

While the club may have lost against Brighton during his senior debut, his performance was impressive. Indeed, the youngster finished the game having averaged a 91% pass success rate along with winning 100% of his total duels contested and making two tackles.

Not bad for a 20-year-old thrust into a losing team.

Alfie Pond's stats vs Brighton Touches 62 Accurate passes 51/56 Total duels (won) 3 (3) Tackles 2 Possession lost 6 Interceptions 0 Via Sofascore

The future is certainly bright for Pond, who may be used more often as the season progresses, especially if injuries engulf the first-team squad.

Although the centre-back is highly rated among the staff at the Old Gold, is there another talent who could become even more important for the Midlands side?

Leo Lopes is another one to watch out for.

Leo Lopes’ youth statistics this season

The 19-year-old winger has plenty of attractive traits which could make him an ideal option to be used in the future by O’Neil, especially his eye for goal.

During his stint at GC Zurich, Lopes scored nine goals in 29 matches at both U19 and U21 levels, while he has already found the back of the net once for Wolves U21 this term, along with registering two assists.

He played 17 minutes in the Football League Trophy clash against Wrexham earlier this month. With little time to make an impression, the winger managed to make two key passes and won 50% of his duels. He even managed a dribble attempt in that time, but it was unsuccessful.

“Leo is an exciting attack-minded player who can operate on either wing,” said head of UK academy recruitment, Harry Hooman, upon his arrival at the club.

“He makes things happen with his ability and athleticism in one v one situations. He is also prepared to do the other side of the game and shows good intensity and desire to defend out of possession.”

While Pond may prove himself to be a dependable option in the heart of the defence in the years to come, it is the likes of Lopes who could well spark real excitement at the top end of the pitch for the Old Gold.

Pond has already made the breakthrough into the senior setup. Will Lopes be the next player to follow him? Only time will tell.