Wolverhampton Wanderers' 3-2 defeat to Coventry City on the weekend was not their only piece of bad news, as Pedro Neto looks set to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

This comes as a significant blow for Gary O’Neil as he aims to secure a top-half Premier League finish for the Old Gold this season.

The former Bournemouth manager may have to rejig his team for the rest of the season in his absence, yet he could have an ideal heir to the Portuguese winger with a teenage academy talent ready to explode – Leo Lopes.

Leo Lopes’ youth statistics

Like Neto, Lopes also hails from Portugal, and he enjoyed a wonderful spell at Swiss side GC Zurich, particularly as a member of their U21 squad.

Starting in the lower U18 age group, the talented winger scored three goals in 15 appearances before making the next step up to the older age group.

Wolves' five youngest players Player Age at time of debut Chem Campbell 16 years and ten months Peter Broadbent 16 years, ten months and two days Martin Patching 16 years, 11 months and nine days Morgan Gibbs-White 16 years, 11 months and 11 days Graham Rodger 17 years and 20 days Via Transfermarkt

Another six goals followed in 24 matches for the club and his future looked fairly bright. Wolves pounced to secure his signature last summer, and it looked like a wise investment by the Molineux side.

“Leo is an exciting attack-minded player who can operate on either wing,” said head of UK academy recruitment, Harry Hooman, upon his arrival.

“He makes things happen with his ability and athleticism in one v one situations. He is also prepared to do the other side of the game and shows good intensity and desire to defend out of possession.”

These attributes could see the youngster become a logical heir to Neto in the coming years, and he could form a wonder duo alongside fellow teen talent – Nathan Fraser.

Fraser made his senior bow for the Old Gold earlier this season, scoring and grabbing an assist against Blackpool in the EFL Cup. Not a bad way to announce yourself on the big stage,

Due to injuries to Matheus Cunha and Hwang-Hee-Chan in recent weeks, the Irishman has found opportunities in the Premier League easier to come by.

While he has yet to score in the top flight, Fraser - who has been dubbed "incredibly hard working" by his manager - is a considerable talent and one that Lopes could thrive alongside in the coming years.

The Portuguese sensation could be a wonderful attacking threat on either wing for the Old Gold, using his creativity and pace to generate plenty of chances for Fraser.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series uncovers the very best wonderkids in world football. Every club dreams of having the next Mbappe in their academy, don't they?

Wolves have enjoyed a resurgence with their frontline this season, already scoring 11 more goals this term than they did during the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign.

While Lopes may have to wait a while to gain an opportunity in the senior squad, his talent is limitless and O’Neil will certainly have one eye on his performances for the U21 side this season.

Neto won't be at the club forever and should they decide to cash in, either this summer or next, the Midlands side have an ideal replacement waiting in the wings.

Leo Lopes. Remember the name.