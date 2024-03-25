Wolverhampton Wanderers may have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Coventry City prior to the international break, yet it means Gary O’Neil can focus entirely on securing a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Several players are representing their nations during the break, with Joao Gomes winning his first cap for Brazil in their 1-0 win over England at Wembley.

Joao Gomes vs England Minutes played 90 Touches 46 Accurate passes 23/28 (82%) Duels won 5/12 Fouls 5 Interceptions 3 Tackles 3 Stats via WhoScored.

Joao Gomes’ statistics for Wolves in 2023/24

The midfielder has been solid for the Old Gold this term, registering three goal contributions, creating two big chances, and averaging 0.6 key passes per game, showcasing his ability to burst forward often.

Joao Gomes: Premier League 2023/24 Goals 2 Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Total duels won per game 5.8 Possession lost per game 9.3 Via Sofascore

The Brazilian has demonstrated his defensive qualities too, averaging 3.5 tackles per game along with winning 5.8 total duels per match, with the 23-year-old clearly able to contribute both defensively and going forward.

He could be a mainstay in the midfield for years to come, but O’Neil could unearth a potential future partner for him in Luke Cundle, who is shining out on loan.

How Luke Cundle is performing out on loan

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Molineux side during the 2019/20 campaign and since then has played a further six times for the club.

Since the start of last season, Cundle has enjoyed loan spells with Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and now Stoke City, stepping up a level in every stint.

His spell on the south coast during the first six months of this term showed the youngster at his very best. Not only did he score five goals for Plymouth, but he also grabbed six assists from the heart of the midfield.

Ten appearances for Stoke have yielded no goal involvements, yet the youngster currently ranks in the top 8% for touches in the attacking penalty area (2.56 per 90) when compared to positional peers in leagues similar to the Championship. He also ranks in the top 4% for assists per 90 (0.28), proving he is among one of the finest midfielders in comparable competitions.

Journalist Josh Bunting once claimed Cundle showed “real promise” during his spell with Swansea last season, but he has taken his game to the next level, especially at Plymouth, during the current campaign.

Wolves have the likes of Mario Lemina, Tommy Doyle and Boubacar Traore as options to feature alongside Gomes, but Cundle could be an ideal long-term partner for the Brazilian gem.

Lemina is on the wrong side of 30, Doyle is currently on loan, while Traore has yet to quite hit the heights expected of him following his move in 2022, starting just seven times in the league after signing.

Will O’Neil finally give the 21-year-old a chance next season when he returns from his temporary spell at Stoke? He should do, as there is no doubt the player is keen to become a regular in the first team.

Gomes’ defensive qualities combined with Cundle’s ability to burst forward with purpose and create chances for others could see the Old Gold forge a wonderful midfield duo.

The manager may make a signing or two during the summer transfer window, but with Cundle, he has an excellent young talent ready to make his mark in the starting XI.