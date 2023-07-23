Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers bringing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to Molineux this summer would be an 'underrated' piece of business, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Caoimhin Kelleher moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

According to The Daily Mail, Wolves are keen to land Kelleher this summer, though any deal to sign the Republic of Ireland international would cost in the region of £20 million.

First-team openings have been hard to come by for the 24-year-old behind Alisson and it is now believed that he is ready to strike out on his own and leave Liverpool to try and gain senior involvement as a number-one goalkeeper elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest have turned their attention towards Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and have identified the Portuguese stopper and Manchester United backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson as targets to strengthen their last line of defence, as per Telegraph Sport.

The £10k-a-week ace has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford this window as speculation continues to swirl over his future, according to The Athletic.

Last term, Kelleher appeared just four times for Liverpool across all competitions, keeping two clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Kelleher's international manager, Stephen Kenny, has tipped the Cork-born man to leave Liverpool to seek more regular opportunities in the off-season, as per BBC Sport, stating: ""It looks like he will be on the move this summer, and it can only benefit him because he needs to play games. He has been starved of games this year and that has been a problem for him."

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that Kelleher would be a 'brilliant' addition to wherever he ends up if he chooses to leave Liverpool.

Jones told FFC: "Whoever gets Kelleher is going to be getting an underrated signing. He's a really good goalkeeper and more than that, he's got such determination to make it to the top level and become a number one that I think he'll be brilliant. I'm a really, really big admirer of him and I love the way that he's been able to step in for Liverpool in some big moments and just show complete confidence."

Who else is on Wolverhampton Wanderers' radar this summer?

According to The Athletic, Wolves are currently in discussions with West Ham United over a potential deal for veteran defender Aaron Cresswell, who could join for a fee in the region of £5 million.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has also revealed that Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is someone who is garnering attention from eyes inside Molineux.

Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott is reportedly edging closer to a move to Wolves as the Old Gold prepare to submit a third bid for the 19-year-old, who is valued at £25 million by his current employers, as per Football Insider.

Old Gold boss Lopetegui is a big admirer of Scott and made inroads to try and bring him to the West Midlands-based outfit in January before his advances were eventually blocked by Bristol City.

Wolves are set for a busy few weeks of action in the market and it will be intriguing to see who enters the fold at Molineux ahead of the new season getting underway.