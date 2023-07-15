Wolverhampton Wanderers are unlikely to enter the race to sign Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz this summer due to his 'high price', according to journalist Dean Jones.

Which clubs are interested in Carlos Alcaraz?

According to The Sun, Brighton & Hove Albion, AC Milan, Benfica and RB Leipzig are all keen on bringing in Alcaraz this summer following Southampton's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Nevertheless, the South Coast outfit are demanding £25 million for the Argentinian midfielder, who only joined in January from Racing Club for around £12 million.

In the second half of last term, Alcaraz made an impact at St Mary's Stadium despite his side's misfortune, registering four goals and two assists in 21 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Things could've been very different for Alcaraz in the January window, as O Jogo via Sport Witness cite that Alcaraz was approached over a potential move to Molineux to link up with Julen Lopetegui at Wolves.

Intriguingly, Benfica were also looking at Alcaraz as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who completed a money-spinning move to Chelsea in the same month.

Despite this, Alcaraz ended up at Southampton and now it seems like he could be back on the market this off-season if a suitable offer for his services comes to the fore.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones suspects that Wolves are unlikely to be in the picture to entice Alcaraz away from the South Coast.

Jones stated: "He's got quite a big price tag on him at the moment. If Saints are serious about trying to get that amount for him, then I expect it probably rules Wolves out of the running here because they're looking to get good value for anybody that comes in. That's not a team in a position to be spending too freely at the moment, especially on a player like this. I do think he's good, but I also think he's far from being a risk-free signing."

Who else could Wolverhampton Wanderers turn their attention to this window?

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui won't hang around in his mission to strengthen his squad this summer and signings are likely as the Spaniard looks to avoid his side being dragged into a relegation scrap this time out.

In midfield, the Old Gold could turn to Liverpool flop Arthur Melo and are reportedly considering offering him a chance to revive his Premier League fortunes at Molineux, with the Brazil international also attracting attention from Saudi Arabia, according to The Daily Mail.

Former Old Gold favourite Matt Doherty is suspected to be closing in on a return to the West Midlands following a short stint at Atletico Madrid and talks are progressing well over the prospect of the Irishman joining on a free transfer, as per TEAMtalk.

One piece of business has already been completed by Wolves boss Lopetegui this term in the form of goalkeeper Tom King, who joined the club earlier this month after leaving Northampton Town, as reported by BBC Sport.

In the next few weeks, Wolves supporters will hope that plenty of exciting arrivals will arrive at Molineux ahead of 2023/24 officially getting underway.