Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a young defender ahead of the transfer window, as Julen Lopetegui aims to bolster his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has been faced with the additional challenge of making improvements on a budget amidst Wolves’ FFP issues, however, the latest name on the radar at Molineux could be a cost-effective introduction.

What’s the latest on Cesar Montes to Wolves?

As reported by Mexican outlet POSTA, Wolves are interested in Espanyol defender Cesar Montes.

The report claims that following Espanyol’s relegation from La Liga, the centre-back’s future is a ‘mystery’, with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Wolves, as well as Club America and Mallorca are named as those interested in the Mexican who is believed to be valued between €10m and €12m (£10m).

What could Cesar Montes offer Wolves?

Lauded as a “monster” by members of the media, the 26-year-old could prove to be a worthy addition to Lopetegui’s defence this summer.

The Midlands side conceded the seventh-highest number of goals this campaign in the Premier League, conceding an average of 1.53 goals per game in a season that highlighted significant room for improvement.

Wolves added strength to their back line in January, signing Craig Dawson from West Ham United, with the 33-year-old becoming a crucial figure in Lopetegui’s defence by the end of the season.

With 263 Premier League appearances under his belt, the Englishman has been a reliable addition to Molineux, however at 33, the club must look towards a replacement for the future with the former West Brom veteran moving forwards in seasons beyond.

26-year-old Montes could be an encouraging signing for Wolves, and has performed better than the experienced Dawson in certain defensive attributes this term in La Liga.

As per Sofascore, the £11k-per-week gem averages a monstrous 5.0 clearances per game, as well as winning 57% of his total duels, with an average of 4.6 won per game.

In the same areas, the Wolves defender comes up short, with 3.3 duels won per game and a percentage of 54%, and an average of four clearances per game, via Sofascore.

At 6 foot 3, the towering centre-back could add an improved aerial presence at the heart of defence, winning 63% of his aerial duels with an average of 3.4 per game to Dawson’s 1.9.

The assured La Liga maestro failed to record a single error leading to a shot or a goal in 20 appearances, showing his composure in one of the busiest areas on the pitch.

With the added pressure of Max Kilman’s future at Molineux being uncertain amidst interest from Tottenham, Lopetegui should turn his attention to sealing defensive reinforcements, for both the future and the present.

At just £10m, the Midlands club could land themselves an experienced centre-back without facing negative financial repercussions.