An update has emerged on Wolverhampton Wanderers and their plans to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Wolves are one of a number of sides eyeing up a swoop to sign Southampton centre-forward Che Adams during the summer transfer window.

Julen Lopetegui is looking to improve his forward line and has seemingly identified the former Birmingham number nine as a player who could provide the team with an added spark at the top end of the pitch.

However, the report claims that fellow Premier League teams Everton and Bournemouth are also interested in the Saints star, who has one year left to run on his current contract at St. Mary's.

Football Insider do not reveal how much it would take to secure the £52k-per-week gem's services this summer but do state that the Championship outfit are willing to sell him if a respectable offer comes in.

How many goals has Che Adams scored for Southampton?

The Scotland international has scored 31 goals in 145 appearances for the Saints in all competitions and could improve Lopetegui's attack this season, as well as being able to make current winger Pedro Neto better.

Adams has scored 21 goals across the last three Premier League campaigns combined, which works out as seven goals per term on average, and was one described as a "ketchup bottle phenomenon" by former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl due to his knack for scoring a number of goals in quick succession.

Meanwhile, no Wolves striker managed more than three top-flight strikes during the 2022/23 season and no player in any position produced more than six.

This suggests that the 27-year-old marksman has the quality to be Lopetegui's outstanding scoring option through the middle of the park if he is able to carry on that form at the Molineux, or even improve upon it.

His success in front of goal could depend on the service that is provided to him and that is where Neto can play a key role as the Portuguese wizard has been let down by his teammates in recent years.

The former Lazio prospect has created 9.95 xA in the last three Premier League seasons for Wolves and only been rewarded with seven assists, which suggests that his fellow attackers are not making the most of the opportunities that he has been able to create for them.

Neto, who created 2.5 chances per game at the U21 European Championship this summer, could benefit from Adams' arrival as it would provide him with a centre-forward who has the ability to finish on at least a semi-regular basis, whereas the club's current strikers have rarely been able to find the back of the net.

The 23-year-old dynamo has also previously showcased his ability as a scorer, with eight goals in his first two top-flight seasons combined before one in the last two.

Adams could make the left-footed whiz better by being a focal point for the exciting youngster to play off in the final third. The Southampton is able to offer a creative presence as he has racked up 5.58 xA over the last two years and at least three assists in each of the last three campaigns.

Meanwhile, Joao Moutinho (two) was the only Wolves player with more than one assist last term, which suggests that the Scottish ace could provide the club with a boost due to his ability as both a scorer and a creator.

Therefore, the signing of Adams could allow Neto to thrive and get better as it would provide the talented gem with a striker who can both finish off the chances he creates whilst also helping him to add to his own goal tally.